Carbon price floor
Carbon pricing and the journey towards an 'energy constrained world'
An international system to curb energy use may be the only way to lift people out of poverty while preserving the planet - but is the world really ready for such a radical shift in thinking?
Budget: Keep strong CO2 price or risk coal revival, research warns
As Chancellor Philip Hammond readies Budget, Aurora Energy Research analysis reveals potential for adding 10GW of renewables by 2040 if carbon price increases
Budget: Chancellor urged to retain and strengthen carbon price floor
'If the government is serious about its commitment to the Paris Agreement, now is not the time to consider lowering carbon prices, indeed it suggests they should be increased'