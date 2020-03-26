Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme
Scientists call for 'carbon law' to halve emissions every decade and foster innovation
International research team argue carbon roadmap and ambitious renewables rollout would see full decarbonisation by 2050
Sweden reveals plan to go 'carbon neutral' by 2045
Scandinavian country plans to cut its own emissions by 85 per cent and offset the rest abroad
Labour-run cities pledge to source 100 per cent green energy by 2050
Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leeds among more than 50 UK cities to promise to source increasing levels of green power
Tax carbon not energy, LSE researchers tell government
The cost of carbon emissions must be properly incorporated into energy prices, say analysts
Alberta promises to phase out coal power by 2030
Home of Canadian tar sands reveals ambitious plan to price carbon and slash emissions
Great Barrier Reef at risk without 90 per cent emissions cut, say scientists
MPs told over $5bn of tourism dollars are at risk if reef is allowed to die
Australian carbon trading plan rejected by Senate
Pro-business and green camps unite to vote against broad cap-and-trade scheme