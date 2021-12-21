Carbon Plantations

Carbon Plantations to plant new species of CO2-cutting trees in East Anglia

Offsets

Four plantations to be dominated by fast-growing Paulownia tree, which is estimated to store up to 10 times more CO2 than mixed woodland

clock 21 December 2021 • 2 min read
