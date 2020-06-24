Carbon floor price
Ovo boss commits £1m to carbon price campaign
ZeroC campaign calls on Prime Minister to introduce a 'carbon charge' to help UK achieve net zero emissions
Five things you might have missed from yesterday's Budget
You'd have been forgiven for missing the green detail of yesterday's Budget speech - but buried in the Red Book was some measures sustainability executives should be abreast of
Budget 2018: Hammond confirms plastic tax to 'transform economics of sustainable packaging'
But 'latte levy' proposals are rejected and Budget speech ignores clean energy and climate action
The Chancellor must act if the UK is to avoid a coal revival
Any watering down of the Carbon Price Support mechanism would deal a grave blow to UK decarbonisation efforts, warns Sandbag's Phil McDonald
EU carbon price clears €20 for first time since 2008
EU ETS carbon price breaks €20 per tonne mark, as demand increases ahead of looming market reforms
Britain to stay in EU Emissions Trading Scheme until at least 2020
Energy minister Claire Perry confirms UK will remain in the EU's carbon market until the end of the decade despite 2019 Brexit date
'Falling well short': Energy taxes failing to deliver for climate, says OECD
Major new analysis from OECD finds energy taxes around the world are far too low to deliver environmental benefits or deep emissions cuts
Budget 2017: Green announcements at a glance
BusinessGreen brings you the definitive green economy guide to the Autumn Budget
Ahead of the Budget, here's Philip Hammond's low carbon to-do list
Policy Exchange's Josh Burke sets out some green key asks for 'Spreadsheet Phil'
Unpacked: French Presidential favourite Francois Fillon's green policies
€30 carbon floor price, a hike in landfill tax and the scaling up of nuclear energy - Fillon's environmental policy agenda promises robust support for the green economy
Autumn Statement 2016: Green measures at a glance
A few green surprises were hidden in the Chancellor's Autumn Statement this afternoon - BusinessGreen rounds up everything you need to know
Could Trump's victory spark a carbon pricing boom?
Rollback of federal climate policies may prompt state action on carbon pricing across the US
CBI calls on Chancellor to use Autumn Statement to boost clean energy investment
Business group says key policy decisions on Contracts for Difference and the Levy Control Framework are vital to driving low-carbon investment in post-Brexit Britain
Five things your business needs to know about the Paris Agreement
As the Paris Agreement formally enters into force today BusinessGreen recaps the essential features of the treaty - and why businesses should care
Four climate communication tips from the latest season of Years of Living Dangerously
BusinessGreen talks to Joel Bach, creator and co-producer of the Emmy-award winning climate documentary series, about how to engage an audience in climate storytelling - even when the topic is as dry as carbon pricing
How investors can help car companies tackle climate risk roadblocks
Car companies must prepare for a low-emission world by reshaping their business models to focus on greener technologies and mobility services, investors claim
Building a greener world: Does the global economy need a sustainability shake-up?
Influential report from New Climate Economy calls for a transformation of the global financial system to accelerate investment in green infrastructure and kick-start growth
Canada to impose carbon tax from 2018 in bid to hit Paris goals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces mandatory carbon tax of at least $10 per tonne from 2018, as part of efforts to 'make a real and honest effort' to tackle climate change
Baker & McKenzie become first law firm to join World Bank carbon pricing coalition
Law firm will support clients in advancing carbon pricing policies around the world
Government urged to retain price floor, as pressure to reform global carbon taxes mounts
Chancellor Philip Hammond due to set out future for three-year-old carbon price floor in November's Autumn Statement, as OECD exposes persistent 'carbon pricing gap'
Canada prepares to introduce nationwide carbon price
If Canadian provinces fail to effectively regulate carbon emissions national government will impose a carbon price, according to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna
Reports: Mexico to launch carbon cap-and-trade market pilot
Mexico reportedly set to launch 12-month pilot ETS for up to 60 companies in November ahead of full scheme in 2018
Reports: Germany to weaken carbon reduction proposals
Germany's timetable to end coal power by 2050 and plans to implement industrial carbon targets omitted from revised draft of legislation