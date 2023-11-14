Carbon Capture Scotland

Iona Capital snaps up minority stake in Carbon Capture Scotland

CCS

Iona Capital snaps up minority stake in Carbon Capture Scotland

UK investor also set to provide £50m funding to support carbon capture specialist's growth over next three years

clock 14 November 2023 • 3 min read
Companies awarded 20 licenses to develop carbon storage sites under UK seabed

CCS

Companies awarded 20 licenses to develop carbon storage sites under UK seabed

North Sea Transition Authority hails 'huge net zero boost' as it awards first round of carbon storage licenses to a dozen firms

clock 18 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read