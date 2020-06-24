car sharing
BMW and Daimler to reverse out of UK and North America carsharing markets
ShareNow is to close its service in London, Brussels, Florence and the whole of North America, due to poor demand
Cities organize in the face of scooter data controversy
A California bill, a newly launched foundation and a city-friendly acquisition are all pieces of an evolving landscape that could determine the future of how private mobility providers and cities work together to share and use data
Car sharing platform Turo eyes UK expansion with easyCar Club acquisition
US peer-to-peer car hire app service adds easyCar Club's 80,000 customers to its roster as it sets sights on further UK expansion
Report: European car sharing fleet to hit 7.5 million vehicles by 2035
Banking giant ING publishes results of huge survey that suggests car club market is poised for rapid growth
Transportation's incredible shrinking infrastructure
And what Lyft's acquisition of Motivate means for the urban dockless bikes movement