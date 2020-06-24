capitalism
Podcast: How can we build a more responsible capitalism?
Matt Crossman of Rathbones Investment Management believes capitalism is under huge pressure for change, and argues sustainable finance can be a key part of the solution
Paul Polman: Business chiefs must 'reinvent capitalism' to thrive in 21st century
Polman calls capitalism 'damaged ideology' and urges private sector to spearhead progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Making markets work for the natural world
'Junglenomics' author Simon Lamb makes a bold pitch for a brand-new form of ecology-inspired, neo-Keynesian macro-economics
Are we truly capitalist?
Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation argues for a change in capitalism's conventions to drive green growth
Capitalism's change of climate
Capitalism is stepping in, doing what it does best: aligning markets and prices with risks and opportunities associated with climate change