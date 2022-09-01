CAKE

'Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever': Vattenfall and electric bike firm CAKE unveil 'fossil-free' motorcycle

Technology

'Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever': Vattenfall and electric bike firm CAKE unveil 'fossil-free' motorcycle

New 'fossil-free' bike will save around 1.2 tonnes of CO2 in the construction process, showcasing the latest in zero carbon production techniques

clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
