Buzzi Unicem

UK carbon capture specialist Nuada wins £3.4m backing from BGF

Investment

UK carbon capture specialist Nuada wins £3.4m backing from BGF

The investment is an extension to Nuada's £4.5m Series A round which was co-led by the Clean Growth Fund and Barclays' Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio

clock 27 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
04

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read