Buying Carbon Removal

Shopify's Stacy Kauk on how carbon removal can help reverse climate change

Skills

Shopify's Stacy Kauk on how carbon removal can help reverse climate change

Partner Content: In this exclusive Q&A with Shopify's Head of Sustainability, Stacy Kauk, reveals why reversing climate change cannot happen without support for the burgeoning carbon removal sector

clock 12 October 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read