Business energy bills

Study: Soaring energy bills on track to worsen regional inequalities

Energy

Study: Soaring energy bills on track to worsen regional inequalities

Cornwall Insight warns energy crisis will increase inequality in the UK, with sectors most exposed to soaring energy bills found areas the government has pledged to 'level up'

clock 06 September 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

05 September 2022 • 5 min read
02

Is the UK on the cusp of a green hydrogen boom?

31 August 2022 • 6 min read
03

Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

04 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

Low Carbon closes on £230m financing facility to fund 1GW solar pipeline

01 September 2022 • 2 min read