Budget 2015
National Audit Office to scrutinise green impact of Spending Review
Treasury's Spending Review process will be audited by NAO to assess whether it adequately considers environmental risks
Labour slams 'perverse' scrapping of Climate Change Levy exemption for renewables
MPs seek amendment forcing government to report on impact of change while a cross-party group attempts to remove clause entirely
The renewable energy sector must 'pull together' not 'push apart'
'It is not the time for different technologies to shout that their technology is better than others'
Why the green economy has no choice but to prove the Chancellor right
Last week's controversial environmental policy moves dealt a blow to many green industries, but the sector has little choice but to move past its justified outrage
Is the government's renewable energy subsidy crisis even worse than thought?
OBR revises up spending forecasts, putting further pressure on government to deliver certainty on the future of its clean tech plans
Budget hints at Treasury defiance over Green Deal VAT ruling
Tax lock in Summer Budget could enshrine in law reduced VAT rates for energy-saving materials, contrary to EU ruling say industry insiders
Drax and Infinis hit by renewable energy tax increase
Investors expect to profits to fall after Budget confirms end to Climate Change Levy exemption
Summer Budget 2015: Renewables industry slams move to make them pay Climate Change Levy
"Like making apple juice pay an alcohol tax"
Summer Budget 2015: the green reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from key figures in the green economy
Summer Budget 2015: Osborne waters down tax discounts for low emission cars
New vehicle excise duty bands will let zero emissions cars go free, but could discourage take-up of other low-carbon vehicles
Chancellor to push up renewable energy taxes in Budget with 'climate shaped hole'
Emergency Budget also aims to boost road building and tax breaks for North Sea oil and gas
Summer Budget 2015: As it happened
Will subsidies be rolled back and green taxes cut? BusinessGreen provides the latest news as Chancellor George Osborne delivers his first Budget of this government
Budget 2015: What does green business want?
Green leaders call on the Chancellor to reassure investors of the government's commitment to the low-carbon economy
Priorities for the Chancellor's Budget
Liberal Democrat environment spokeswoman urges the government to step up action on tackling climate change
George Osborne must prioritise green investment and climate talks in Budget, say businesses
Aldersgate Group warns UK green economy is 'at a crossroads' without clear policy direction
Green energy industry slams Chancellor over planned subsidy review
RenewableUK warns government could jeopardise billions of pounds in investment in wind power after reports said it was planning review of Levy Control Framework
Barry Gardiner's Budget 2015 response
"The goal of the financial system should only be to deliver inclusive and sustainable development"
Budget 2015: the green business reaction
Business leaders, policy-makers and campaigners on George Osborne's pre-election Budget
Budget 2015: Miliband attacks Chancellor's 'malign influence' on climate action
Labour leader says Conservative ban on wind farms would damage the UK's industrial policy
Budget 2015: George Osborne delivers 'barren Budget' for green economy
Green groups bemoan tax breaks for North Sea oil and smattering of measures for green energy and low-carbon vehicles
Budget 2015: BusinessGreen live blog
Instant reaction and analysis to the environmental and energy news from Chancellor George Osborne's pre-election Budget
Tidal power scheme to be unveiled in 2015 budget
World first proposed for Swansea Bay could increase government’s green credentials but chancellor is also offering subsidy for North Sea oil firms
Budget 2015: Five areas where low-carbon action is needed
Green business groups set out their priorities for the chancellor's Budget speech tomorrow
Budget 2015 should set 10 year deadline for coal, IPPR says
Think tank says phasing out coal by 2025 and freezing carbon floor price would cut bills, tackle pollution, and improve energy security