Budget 2014
Autumn Statement: Campaigners warn £2.3bn flooding pledge will fail to protect UK from climate change
Campaigners say £2.3bn flood protection budget for next six years will create funding gap of at least £500m
Manufacturers and the carbon conundrum
Richard Warren says last month's Budget marked a move towards more cost-effective climate policies vital to winning public acceptance
Come back to us when you've got some LEDs
The UK needs to boost its energy efficiency, industry compensation should be linked to clean tech investment
Greg Barker defends carbon tax freeze
EXCLUSIVE: Energy and climate change minister says move will allow both manufacturing and clean energy to flourish
Budget 2014: The need for a real green industrial policy has never been clearer
Osborne's decision to help out heavy industry and coal power begs one question - how will we decarbonise carbon intensive firms?
Green Budget 2014: At a glance
BusinessGreen runs through the key announcements for the green economy in today's Budget
Budget 2014: Critics claim increased flood defence spending fails to hit the mark
Osborne pledges £140m to help keep the tides at bay, but industry insiders warn it will fail to plug funding gap
Budget 2014: Osborne's carbon price freeze sparks green investment fears
Chancellor unveils £7bn support package to help industry with rising energy costs, fueling concerns decarbonisation efforts could be undermined
Budget 2014: The green business reaction
Leaading figures across the green economy respond to the measures announced by George Osborne today
Green Budget 2014: As it happened
BusinessGreen runs down all the Budget announcements that will impact the green economy as they happen
Scottish government green lights two giant offshore wind farms
Adjacent Moray Firth developments set to become the world's third largest offshore wind farm, boasting over 1.8GW of capacity
Could Budget 2014 deliver a surprise green infrastructure boost?
Reports suggest Treasury is to unveil new £50bn list of infrastructure projects seeking private investment, including numerous high profile low carbon developments
Budget 2014 - The green business wishlist
Retaining carbon taxes, boosting energy efficiency, and tackling climate change are among the issues George Osborne should address
Budget 2014: Where is the climate of urgency?
Cameron and Osborne have recently highlighted the importance of action on climate change - you would expect today's Budget to build on that commitment, but sadly it won't
Budget 2014: Carbon Price Floor row to overshadow new green investment
Renewables industry warns heavily trailed decision to freeze carbon price floor could see £4bn of clean energy investment put at risk
Budget 2014: Is the Government playing Jenga with the building blocks of energy policy?
Nina Skorupska warns that messing with the carbon price floor risks bringing the entire fragile edifice of government clean energy policy tumbling down
Builders urge Osborne to ensure new Garden City embraces clean technology
Builders urge Chancellor to ensure development incorporates tough new green standards
Report: Offshore wind industry promises 150,000 jobs boost
Major new report calculates that delivering on the UK's offshore wind vision will deliver £6.7bn a year in economic gains by 2020
Renewables industry warns carbon price floor freeze could chill clean energy investment
RenewableUK wades into row over the future of the carbon price floor with stark warning about the impact on investor confidence
Budget 2014 - Stand by your Mechanism George
RenewableUK's Maria McCaffery warns any freeze of the carbon price floor would hit clean energy investment
Gas sector battles coal power over carbon price floor
Independent gas generators warn mooted freezing of levy in the Budget as advocated by coal industry will lead to blackouts
Trade associations accused of failing to deliver climate change message
Christiana Figueres, head of the UNFCCC, urges businesses to take their message directly to heads of state
Budget 2014: CBI calls for frozen carbon price floor
Business group argues the policy disadvantages UK companies by forcing up energy prices, but could lower carbon taxes undermine green investment?