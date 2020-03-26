Budget 2013
A budget for shale gas?
Dan Byles MP argues only carefully monitored exploration and testing will show whether exploiting UK shale gas reserves is desirable
What is the point of George Osborne?
Friends of the Earth wonders why the Chancellor continues to defy his colleagues by opposing a decarbonisation target
Labour's climate envoy slams Chancellor's rejection of resource scarcity risk
Barry Gardiner accuses Chancellor of ignoring businesses' calls for more action on resource and climate risk
By blocking the green agenda the Chancellor betrays the next generation
Labour's Barry Gardiner argues the Chancellor is right to raise the issue of inter-generational justice, but badly wrong to ignore the impact climate change and resource scarcity will have on our children
Budget 2013: Tax allowances could drive corporate fleets away from greener cars
Trade body warns denying tax breaks to companies leasing green cars could force up emissions, despite boost for firms purchasing electric vehicles
Mis-step after mis-step from this dark grey budget
The Green Party's Natalie Bennett laments a budget that offered little succour for a green economy that could revive the UK's fortunes
When will the Prime Minister rein in his fossil-addicted Chancellor?
There is a rift at the top of government over the UK's green economy – it's about time the Prime Minister pulled rank
Budget 2013: all the latest
BusinessGreen runs down all the green business news from Budget 2013
Budget 2013: Green announcements at a glance
There was more green news in the budget than you'd think - BusinessGreen Plus analyses the hidden gems
Budget 2013: Businesses line up to criticise carbon floor price "stealth tax"
Industry concerned rising energy prices compounded by surcharge will damage competiveness with foreign rivals
Budget 2013: The reaction
BusinessGreen Plus runs down the reaction to George Osborne's Budget announcements on fuel duty, shale gas, CCS and more
Budget 2013: Osborne promises boost for 'low carbon' fossil fuels
'Top Gear' budget cancels fuel duty hikes, confirms funding for CCS projects and promises shale gas 'generous' new tax breaks
Budget 2013: As it happens
BusinessGreen offers instant reaction and analysis to the environmental and energy news from Chancellor George Osborne's latest budget
Budget 2013: Defra facing £37m budget cut by 2015
Energy, business, and trasnport also in line for budget squeeze as part of Chancellor's plan to raise funds for capital investments
Policy Briefing: Will the chancellor deliver a green budget?
The answer is 'no', but the budget could still provide an important boost to some areas of the green economy