British Aluminium Consortium for Advanced Alloys

Diageo toasts project to create circular economy for aluminium

Supply chain

Diageo toasts project to create circular economy for aluminium

Drinks giant has provided funding to a consortium which plans to build a UK-based aluminium plant which could make and recycle millions of cans

25 May 2023
