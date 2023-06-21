Bridgetown Agenda

'A new global consensus': World leaders vow to deliver a 'green transition that leaves no one behind'

Investment

'A new global consensus': World leaders vow to deliver a 'green transition that leaves no one behind'

Ahead of Paris meeting, world leaders call for increased role for public and private finance as they warn Sustainable Development Goals and climate targets are at risk

clock 21 June 2023 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Octopus powers up London 'solar street' scheme

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

Industry predicts heat pumps could reach half Europe's buildings by 2030

20 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Can Labour really make the UK a 'Clean Energy Super Power' by 2030?

20 June 2023 • 8 min read
04

Octopus secures £150m investment to fuel EV salary sacrifice scheme

20 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Growth doom loop': Report warns under-investment will see UK lag behind in global race to net zero

20 June 2023 • 4 min read