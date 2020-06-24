BREEAM
IKEA's flagship green store secures top sustainability rating
IKEA's new store in Greenwich, London has become one of only 320 stores globally to receive an outstanding BREEAM construction rating
HS2 rail project awarded BREEAM sustainability standard
High speed rail line linking London to West Midlands becomes first infrastructure project to be awarded BREEAM accreditation
Bloomberg unveils new London HQ as 'world's most sustainable office building'
Norman Foster-designed building is rated 'outstanding' under BREEAM criteria with ultra low water, energy and resource consumption
UK's first 'carbon neutral' laboratory secures green certification
Nottingham University celebrates dual BREEAM Outstanding and LEED Platinum rating for new chemistry lab