Bonn
UN climate chief steps in to resolve Poland COP24 presidency spat
Patricia Espinosa backed Polish government nominee Michał Kurtyka to preside over Katowice talks, despite a bid by Jan Szyszko to keep the role
UN climate secretariat launches first annual report
As latest round of international climate talks kicks off in Bonn, UN seeks to highlight progress being made around the world to tackle greenhouse gas emissions
COP23: 'Coal is not coming back' as leading economies sign up to Powering Past Coal Alliance
Alliance seeks 50 signatories to commit to ending reliance on high carbon power source by next year's UN climate summit
Fiji unveils priorities for COP23 climate summit
Fiji Prime Minister declares green finance and climate resilience among top priorities annual UN climate talks in Bonn
EU and developing nations launch joint push to defend Paris Agreement
EU and 79 developing nations agree common position for next phase of Paris Agreement, as world seeks united front ahead of US decision on treaty
Report: Fossil fuel groups may seek to 'undermine' UN climate talks
Campaign group Corporate Accountability International claims fossil fuel industries could use their influence at UN talks to try and slow climate action
Diplomats look to post-Paris future as Bonn climate meeting begins
UN conference will see delegates address next steps towards enacting the Paris Agreement as soon as possible
Expanded negotiating text released as Bonn climate talks enter tense final straight
Bonn climate talks set to conclude this evening with new 63-page text on the table
UN expands climate text in bid to placate developing nations
Fresh draft of the negotiating text, released in the early hours of this morning, revives discarded elements following fractious first day of negotiations in Bonn
UN climate talks: Seeking simplicity in a complex land
The arguments may sound familiar but Richard Black finds climate talks have matured since he last attended three years ago
Tension in Bonn as climate talks resume
Negotiators braced for fraught final negotiations as developing countries express anger over slimmed-down text
Why we should be more optimistic about the Paris climate summit than Copenhagen
PwC's Jonathan Grant outlines why the Paris climate talks are in a better place now that at the same point before the Copenhagen and Kyoto summits
No political declaration planned for Paris summit, says French climate ambassador
Heads of state will inject much-needed momentum into negotiations on first day of COP21, says Laurence Tubiana
UN edges closer to Paris climate deal as co-chairs start work on draft text
Negotiators give green light for first version of the text as latest round of talks wrap up in Bonn
There is no 'magic wand' to solve climate change warns UN climate chief, as Bonn talks stall
Christiana Figueres and Richard Kinley urge countries to put forward 'bridging' texts, as negotiators fear talks are grinding to a halt
Bonn talks herald breakthrough agreement on deforestation
Surprise deal comes in final days of summit, paving the way for REDD+ to be included in any global agreement in Paris
UN hails progress at latest Bonn climate talks
Two week summit ends positively as negotiators edge towards an international emissions reduction framework for 2015
China to limit carbon emissions for first time, climate adviser claims
Absolute cap to come into effect from 2016, top official says on the day after US announces ambitious carbon plan
Obama and EU poised for climate change collaboration
Draft communique includes commitment to sustainable development, as UN diplomats make painfully slow progress at talks in Bonn
Countries gather in Bonn on road to Paris climate deal
Talks begin with developing nations demanding greater transparency for negotiating process
Belgium, Germany, USA and others pledge $200m climate aid
Council of the Least Developed Countries Fund and Special Climate Change Fund back projects in Cameroon, Namibia, Haiti and the Andean region
Bonn talks make "concrete progress" towards global climate deal
But Russia, Belarus and Ukraine condemned for blocking key negotiating track
Bonn climate talks kick off with stark warning over dangerous carbon threshold
Latest round of international negotiations get underway as new data suggests atmosphere to break through 400ppm mark next month
Bonn climate talks end in discord and disappointment
Climate crisis is not caused by lack of options and solutions, but lack of political action, says Greenpeace spokeswoman