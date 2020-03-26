bonds
SIMEC Atlantis eyes £7m funding push for tidal and waste-to-energy projects
Renewable energy developer unveils plans to launch latest five-year bond offer through peer-to-peer lending platform Abundance
Poor company sustainability disclosure putting SDGs at risk, research suggests
Only a fraction of firms are reporting progress against the UN SDGs, making capital allocation difficult, analysis by world's biggest bond issuer PIMCO finds
Investors offered chance to help Cambridge speed towards electric future
Ethex launches new project offering investors chance to fund electric taxi rollout in Cambridge
Is green the new black for bonds?
Liontrusts' Kenny Watson explores why the green bonds market is more complex than it first appears
Money talks: Why Moody's climate risk warning is one policy makers may actually listen to
Banks, investors, and credit rating agencies wield the power to shift global politics faster and more effectively than scientists
Tesla proposes $1.5bn bond issue to fund Model 3 drive
Electric vehicle giant plans first ever junk bond issue as it looks to pull in additional cash to support Model 3 roll out