Green groups should embrace, not bemoan, the merger of DECC and BIS
Richard Howard at Policy Exchange argues that the decision to axe DECC opens up more opportunities than it closes down
Farewell DECC, cut off in your prime
The demise of the Department of Energy and Climate Change will not derail the UK's green economy, but it still sends all the wrong messages
DECC scrapped and cabinet reshuffle: the green economy reacts
Policy makers, green groups and businesses have their say on Theresa May's Whitehall changes and cabinet appointments
Reports: DECC rumoured to merge with BIS
Andrea Leadsom's comments fuel rumours that energy and climate change department set to be merged with BIS
Would full privatisation pose a threat to Green Investment Bank's green remit?
Reports government has a 'preference' to offload 100 per cent of its stake in the green bank prompts NGOs to call for greater transparency surrounding bidder selection criteria
Government considers green grants to support Tata Steel takeover
Government confirms it is willing to take 25 per cent stake in Tata Steel's UK operations and is investigating further grants to support energy efficiency and environmental protection upgrades
Government and industry urge young people to help tackle energy 'trilemma'
New OurFuture.Energy website aims to encourage young people to consider a career in the fast-changing and increasingly sustainable energy industry
Keeping the Green Investment Bank green and innovative
Green Investment Bank chief Shaun Kingsbury argues the time is right for the next step in the institution's evolution and a move into private hands
Green Investment Bank chief claims sale could open door for international expansion
Shaun Kingsbury suggests controversial privatisation will allow bank to invest in new technologies, while an international buyer could see bank engage in overseas investment for first time
Sajid Javid kicks off formal sale proceedings for Green Investment Bank
Business Secretary invites private investors to submit formal bids for a share of the bank, in sale procedure that could see 100 per cent of the bank transferred to private ownership
Can green shoots beat a black horse? The how, the what, and the who of selling the Green Investment Bank
The Green Investment Bank is being primed for privatisation, but Ian Temperton wonders if there is another route available that would better protect the bank's founding purpose
UK Green Investment Bank to establish 'special share' mechanism to lock in green mission
Business Secretary Sajid Javid announces plans to create a special share in GIB whose holder will own responsibility for protecting green mission after sell-off
Green builders fear fresh assault on environmental policy from Cutting Red Tape Review
'Has there ever been a consultation or review that is more pre-determined - it's not called the Review of Housebuilding Regulations, it is called the Cutting Red Tape Review'
GBC: "We do not accept that regulation serves to hold back house building"
Green Building Council letter on Cutting Red Tape Review of Housebuilding - in full
Green Investment Bank sale should only go ahead with green remit guarantee, say MPs
MPs slam government for rushing privatisation process and call for stricter safeguards to protect the bank's green mission
Government secures EU approval for steel industry renewables compensation scheme
UK steel industry is granted reprieve from cost of renewables, after government receives EU approval for £220m compensation scheme
UK aims to relax emissions rules for steel factories in bid to help crisis-hit industry
Department for Business says it hopes to give steel industry more time to meet Industrial Emissions Directive rules
BIS seeks to bolster green energy compensation as steel industry crisis deepens
UK Steel says government could bring forward £220m compensation from Renewables Obligation payments to protect industry
Without robust safeguards we risk ending up with a not so Green Investment Bank
The government has to find a fail-safe way to cement the Green Investment Bank's low-carbon purpose - and fast
Government moves to repeal ministerial control over Green Investment Bank
Sajid Javid confirms plan to repeal legislation that gives ministers control over Green Investment Bank's mission, but insists privatised bank will retain environmental purpose
New £775,000 fund aims to boost e-waste recycling
Local authorities urged to partner with waste disposal companies to bid for up to £100,000 towards electrical waste schemes
RenewableUK urges government to save small wind projects from green policy axe
Trade association delivers 3,000 signatures to four government departments in a show of support for small and medium-scale wind generation projects
Environmental industries to the fore in government's drive to slash red tape
Energy, mining, agriculture and waste among the first industries to be targeted in push to identify £10bn of red tape savings
Green Investment Bank privatisation presents a threat to UK low carbon economy
E3G's Nick Mabey argues the government's GIB privatisation plan will deal a serious blow to the low carbon investment landscape