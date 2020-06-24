BHP Billiton
We have 'a key role to play' in low carbon transition: Coal and metals miner BHP unveils $400m climate investment plan
BHP Group also pledges to set emissions reduction goals for its own activities and the use of the fossil fuel products it sells
BHP Billiton confirms exit from World Coal Association
Mining giant will split from lobby group over its stance on climate change
BHP Billiton to quit World Coal Association over climate stance
Mining giant concludes group's climate and energy policy is incompatible with its own