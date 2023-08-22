Wykes Engineering link up set to see automaker harness residual capacity from second-hand batteries to store excess solar and wind energy
Start-up picks North East as location for its plant as Business Secretary travels to region to visit site of planned lithium refinery plant
Plant will be able to process tens of thousands of old electric vehicle and electronics batteries, according to strategic partners
Facility will be able to treat a sizeable tranche of the UK’s end-of-life vehicles when it comes online in 2024, according to firm