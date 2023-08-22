Battery recycling

Jaguar to repurpose used EV batteries for Northamptonshire energy storage system

Recycling

Jaguar to repurpose used EV batteries for Northamptonshire energy storage system

Wykes Engineering link up set to see automaker harness residual capacity from second-hand batteries to store excess solar and wind energy

clock 22 August 2023 • 4 min read
EV batteries: Altiluim plots UK's 'largest recycling facility' on Teesside

Recycling

EV batteries: Altiluim plots UK's 'largest recycling facility' on Teesside

Start-up picks North East as location for its plant as Business Secretary travels to region to visit site of planned lithium refinery plant

clock 07 November 2022 • 3 min read
Britishvolt and Glencore team up for Kent battery recycling plant

Recycling

Britishvolt and Glencore team up for Kent battery recycling plant

Plant will be able to process tens of thousands of old electric vehicle and electronics batteries, according to strategic partners

clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
'Urban mining is essential': Veolia plots EV battery recycling plant for the West Midlands

Recycling

'Urban mining is essential': Veolia plots EV battery recycling plant for the West Midlands

Facility will be able to treat a sizeable tranche of the UK’s end-of-life vehicles when it comes online in 2024, according to firm

clock 20 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read