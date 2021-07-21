ADVERTISEMENT

bars

Drink responsibly: Net zero accreditation scheme launched for pubs and bars

Management

Drink responsibly: Net zero accreditation scheme launched for pubs and bars

Pilot project featuring three dozen pubs and bars reveals that venues that service food face steeper decarbonisation challenge than 'wet-led' venues

clock 21 July 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

'The European Green Deal is our growth strategy': EU unveils sweeping 'Fit for 55' strategy

14 July 2021 • 7 min read
05

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

15 July 2021 • 6 min read