Barry Gardiner
Labour set to ditch net zero by 2030 goal
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells Radio 4 new pledge is to hit 90 per cent renewables in UK energy system by 2030
Government clarifies controversial Claire Perry fracking industry meeting
Labour's Barry Gardiner has accused the Energy and Clean Growth Minister of misleading Parliament over shale gas industry meeting that she 'dropped in on'
'A very bad joke': Labour slams government handling of net zero emissions challenge
EXCLUSIVE: Labour's Barry Gardiner attacks government over Clean Growth Strategy's failure to meet either current emissions targets or mooted net zero goal