Barack Obama
Barack Obama on climate, equity and overconsumption
The former president opens up about the urgency of the crisis and what he sees as the disconnect between our stated values and our actions
Trump orders US infrastructure projects to ignore Obama-era climate risk rules
President says projects will still need to meet 'environmental safeguards', as he rolls back rules designed to limit flooding and sea level risks
Obama on climate action
Former US President Barack Obama appeared in Milan yesterday to talk climate change and agriculture - Here's what you need to know
Obama returns to climate stage, as Trump again delays Paris decision
President Trump postpones decision on US participation in the Paris Agreement after G7 summit
Trump prepares sweeping assault on US climate policy
Reports suggest executive order to be signed tomorrow, targeting a wider range of environmental policy than previously thought
Trump poised to scrap US Clean Power Plan and cut green budgets
US President expected to sign executive order to rescind major industrial emissions regulation this week with NOAA budget cuts also in the offing
Reports: Trump to move swiftly to nullify Obama climate policies
New President expected to take action to neuter social cost of carbon rules and fast-track oil pipeline approvals
Obama moves to protect Paris with $500m transfer to Green Climate Fund
In one of his final acts as President, Obama arranges second cash transfer to Green Climate Fund in attempt to meet US obligations before Trump takes power
Obama bids goodbye to Presidency with rousing call for climate action
US President praises progress on clean energy, but says bolder action is needed to save world from worst effects of climate change
Barack Obama bans oil and gas drilling in most of Arctic and Atlantic oceans
Obama uses law that allows presidents to block sale of new offshore drilling and mining rights and makes it difficult for their successors to reverse decision
Standing Rock: US denies key permit for Dakota Access pipeline, in win for tribe
Army Corps of Engineers will not grant the permit for the Dakota Access pipeline to drill under the Missouri river, handing a major win to environmental activists
Obama administration delivers parting green gift with Arctic drilling ban
Flurry of environmental rules set to be enacted, as outgoing administration looks to strengthen green protections ahead of Trump presidency
Highway 61 recharged? Obama steps up electric vehicle charging investment
White House announces major new drive to accelerate electric vehicle adoption
Beyond Hinkley
The Hinkley Point project is understandably controversial, argues Kirsty Gogan, but nuclear innovation could yet sit at the heart of the government's industrial strategy
Al Gore joins Clinton campaign to talk climate action with young voters
Democrats campaign recruits former US vice president in bid to appeal to millenials concerned about climate change
US moves to insert climate threat into national security policy
President Obama signs Memorandum to link climate and national security policy as renowned scientists slam Donald Trump for stance on climate action
Is US climate action set to ratchet up even further?
Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton says she would seek to nudge US emissions target up to 30 per cent cut from current 26-28 per cent goal
Obama: Climate action won't succeed if we 'pretend a snowball in winter means nothing's wrong'
President slams climate sceptic Republicans as he unveils raft of new initiatives to help Western US tackle climate impacts
Obama launches scheme to boost EV charging infrastructure
White House announces series of initiatives to boost the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the US
Obama announces new goal to deliver 1GW of solar to low-income households
Clean Energy Savings for All Initiative promises to accelerate rollout of solar power and efficiency upgrades in low-income communities, while training people for solar jobs
Obama slams inaction on climate change as temperature records tumble
US president attacks those who 'pay lip service' to natural beauty while blocking efforts to tackle climate change
Climate scientists urge Obama to rule out more Arctic oil and gas exploration
Letter asking the president to prevent future hunting for oil in the waters follows a series of new heat and melting records in the Arctic, which stunned researchers
US energy-related emissions sink 12 per cent below 2005 benchmark
Falling coal use and cheap natural gas powering the drop in carbon emissions, US officials say
Business voices come out in support of Clean Power Plan
Eight corporate giants speak out forcefully about the business benefits of the federal plan to mitigate carbon emissions, using friend-of-the-court briefs to jump into the controversy