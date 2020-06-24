Bangkok
Global Briefing: A weekend of protests planned as climate talks continue
Renault to charge up Formula E Grand Prix with new Spark-Renault
French manufacturer agrees deal to help develop cars for all-electric racing series, as Bangkok lobbies to host a leg of the global championship
Bangkok climate talks prep the ground for Doha
UNFCCC says informal talks made progress, despite fears Qatar summit is heading for deadlock
Figueres raises spectre of "regulatory gap" without climate deal
Head of UN climate secretariat warns future of Kyoto Protocol will remain "top political issue" for this year's negotiations
Durban climate deal impossible, say US and EU envoys
Todd Stern and Connie Hedegaard write off any chance of countries agreeing legally binding emissions targets in December
Huhne applauds rise in global climate change legislation
Energy and climate change secretary says rise in domestic legislation can kick-start talks on an international deal
Updated: Bangkok meeting stalls as US dismisses talk of international treaty
Agenda for 2011 finally agreed after deadlock over future of Kyoto dominates week-long talks
Bangkok talks hit Kyoto roadblock
Entrenched positions on the future of emissions commitments dominate first day of climate negotiations
Bangkok climate talks aim for progress
Thailand talks must make inroads on hoary issues of climate financing and a successor to Kyoto
Extra climate summit to focus on Kyoto successor
UN confirms Bangkok talks in April on top of already scheduled meetings in Bonn and Durban
UN insists chance remains for Copenhagen breakthrough
But Bangkok talks end with deadlock over financing and targets unresolved
Copenhagen talks on the brink as US refuses to budge on Kyoto
China and US clash over US plan for new legal framework that would allow countries to set their own emissions targets
Rich nations' carbon targets condemn planet, report warns
Industrialised countries' carbon targets could amount to as little as a 10 per cent cut in emissions by 2020, according to new study
IEA: Recession offers opportunity to save the planet
Global carbon emissions expected to fall three per cent this year, providing leaders with window of opportunity to deliver transition to clean energy
Rich nations jeopardising climate talks, says China
Desire to replace Kyoto protocol with targets not tied to a global cap is dangerous, according to developing nations
Copenhagen on a knife edge as US plays down climate bill expectations
White House official admits it is highly unlikely climate bill will pass before December
Gordon Brown's $100bn climate aid proposal is "only first offering"
Minister admits that other rich countries have yet to put money on the table to finance climate compensation and adaptation
EU to propose global emission caps for aviation and shipping
As Indonesia announces carbon target, EU officials are reportedly poised to propose emission caps for aviation and shipping at Bangkok talks
Copenhagen negotiating text: 200 pages to save the world?
Draft agreement being discussed ahead of December's crucial Copenhagen summit is long, confusing and contradictory