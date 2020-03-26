banana
How Apeel Science's invisible coating could upend the food industry
BusinessGreen talks to Apeel Sciences founder James Rogers about how his company's technology could slash waste and boost biodiversity across the global food system
Study: Climate change threatens global banana shortage
Largest banana-producing nations set to suffer 'significant declines' in yields as a result of a warming world
Bananas are no joke
In her latest Table Talk column Louise Gray warns that choosing fairtrade, organic or Rainforest Alliance is no longer enough to save the humble banana