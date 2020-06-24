Ban Ki-moon
Ban Ki-moon tells Britain: stop investing in fossil fuels overseas
Former UN secretary-general says country must live up to Theresa May's commitment
Patricia Espinosa confirmed as new head of UN climate convention
Appointment of Mexican diplomat to replace outgoing climate chief Christiana Figueres has been officially approved by the Bureau of the UNFCCC
Ban Ki-moon nominates Patricia Espinosa for new UNFCCC climate chief role
Leading Mexican diplomat put forward as prospective successor to out-going UNFCCC boss Christiana Figueres, as new report highlights the need for bolder national climate action plans
UN Climate Summit hosts fuel hopes for Paris deal
France and Peru say countries are edging towards consensus over the shape of global deal, as Ban Ki Moon praises US Clean Power Plan
Addis Ababa Agreement re-asserts $100bn international climate funding commitment
World leaders once again agree to fund international action against climate change and to phase out fossil fuel subsidies
Ban Ki-moon backs fossil fuel divestment in wake of IPCC climate warnings
UN chief says pension funds and insurance companies should invest in renewables, as businesses and politicians unite in calls for urgent climate action
New York Climate Summit - what was announced?
From city mayors to Rockefellers - BusinessGreen runs down the key green commitments from this week's conference
World pledges to end deforestation by 2030
New York Declaration delivers a series of major new commitments from governments and corporates
New York Climate Summit: What can green businesses expect?
From climate finance to forests and Leonardo DiCaprio - what will Ban Ki-moon's high-profile conference deliver?
David Cameron set to attend New York Climate Change Summit
Prime Minister due to represent UK along with Energy and Climate Secretary Ed Davey
Climate Summit 2014
UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon gathers world leaders to progress action on tackling climate change
EU hopes to set out CO2 pledge in time for Ban Ki-moon climate summit
Climate commissioner maintains 2030 framework talks are on track as reports suggest Australian leader is to snub September summit
Ban Ki-moon: Sustainable development is UN's top priority
UN Secretary General calls on financial institutions to scale up climate funding, as Bloomberg launches fresh drive to boost green energy investment
Doha: Ban Ki-moon calls for climate aid assurances
UN chief says a 2015 climate deal could be undermined if developed countries fail to outline how they plan to mobilise $100bn fund
Ban Ki-moon hails successes of Rio +20
UN General Secretary attempts to counter widespread criticism over the lack of ambition at last week's earth summit
Rio+20 Earth summit: Ban Ki-moon 'optimistic' about sustainability deal
Secretary general tries to rally global community as failure to agree text casts air of gloom over forthcoming conference
IEA warns time is running out to prevent catastrophic climate change
International Energy Agency says CO2 emissions reached 31.6 Gt in 2011, as UN chief warns talks are stalling ahead of Rio+20 summit
UN's Ban Ki-moon urges firms to go green in run-up to Rio
UN Global Compact also recommends Carbon Disclosure Project as reporting framework for signatory companies
IEA warns of tough climate for renewables investment
Agency predicts deficits will could lead to slower growth for renewables as UN urges private sector to back new energy goals
"Picking a fight with the small kids" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
Ban calls for climate fund to be finalised at Durban
UN secretary general expects Kyoto compromise at forthcoming climate summit
UNFCCC backs businesses in Caring for Climate
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change joins UN Global Compact ahead of Durban Summit
UN chief steps up demand for urgent climate action
Ban Ki-moon says countries must abandon 'negotiating gamesmanship' at Durban Summit in November
Davos: Ban challenges EU, US and Big Business to lead climate fight
World Economic Forum closes with corporations signing up to new UN sustainability benchmark