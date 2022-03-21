Avantium

'We have to reinvent almost everything': Meet the company building Europe's first fossil-free, degradable plastics plant

Technology

'We have to reinvent almost everything': Meet the company building Europe's first fossil-free, degradable plastics plant

Dutch firm Avantium manufactures plant-based plastics from fructose, and is also exploring captured CO2 as a future feedstock for fossil-free materials

clock 21 March 2022 • 12 min read
