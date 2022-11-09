Autumn Statement

CCC: How the Chancellor can put energy efficiency at heart of subsidy 'exit strategy'

Efficiency

CCC: How the Chancellor can put energy efficiency at heart of subsidy 'exit strategy'

Climate Change Committee writes to the Treasury to explain how 'many small changes can make a meaningful contribution to reducing energy demand'

clock 09 November 2022 • 8 min read
Most read
01

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Game-changing': Transport for London revs up latest electric bus plans

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Packaging with purpose

03 November 2022 • 7 min read
05

Microsoft and Salesforce step up climate data efforts ahead of COP27

07 November 2022 • 3 min read