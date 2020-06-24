autonomous driving technology
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Volkswagen and Ford join forces for EV and self-driving car drive
Ford will use VW's expertise in electric-mobility to rollout EVs in Europe, while VW will invest $2.6bn to join Ford in autonomous driving venture
'Transport revolution': DfT eyes green innovation boost with major regulatory review
Future of Urban Mobility Strategy sets out goal for flexible regulatory framework that can boost innovation in last mile deliveries, e-mobility, and integrated transport
BMW and Daimler join forces for €1bn urban mobility plan
German automakers will together launch five joint ventures, including car-sharing, EV charging, and taxi hailing
London and Edinburgh to trial self-driving buses and taxis
Government unveils winning bids for £25m Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Intelligent Mobility Fund
Could this be the world's first ultra-low emission quarry?
Volvo and Skanska have been testing a range of prototype equipment, in a bid to create the world's first emissions free quarry in Sweden
Could auto innovation be key to closing the emissions gap?
As auto giants boost investment in autonomous and electric vehicle technology, fresh PwC research suggests which technologies could help bridge the emissions gap
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
'Failure to see it has consequences': Is a green transport utopia closer than we realise?
Businesses should not underestimate the scale and pace of imminent disruption from electric, autonomous vehicles, warns Jamie Arbib, co-founder of think tank RethinkX
BMW, Daimler, and Toyota top green motoring rankings
CDP report reveals the leaders - and laggards - in the green driving revolution, but warns twin challenges from emissions legislation and emerging technology will result in major market shock
Nissan gives glimpse of electric future with fully autonomous EV concept
A series of electric cars, vans and delivery vehicles were unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show this week
Government moves to push electric vehicle chargepoint rollout into the fast lane
Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill published, requiring motorway services and large petrol retailers to install EV chargepoints
Government launches major driverless car hub
Launched today by Climate Change Minister Claire Perry, 'MERIDIAN' will be a flagship cluster of driverless car technology testing sites in the Midlands
Driverless cars could see humankind sprawl ever further into the countryside
Autonomous vehicles have many benefits, but they may be bad news for nature conservation
Self-driving truck trials 'could slash pollution and emissions'
Government announces new trial of autonomous truck technology, which its makers claim could improve fuel efficiency and emissions on motorways
Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in ride sharing app Lyft
Deal will see Jaguar provide Lyft with fleet of its vehicles and enable firms to test and develop driverless and digitally connected vehicles
Self-driving cars to offer hands-on learning for engineering students
British company StreetDrone partners with Renault to launch self-driving car developed to help students boost their autonomous designing expertise
Low carbon and driverless car projects given £109m government funding injection
Flurry of funding announcements confirmed for ultra low emission vehicle projects and autonomous driving innovations as part of Industrial Strategy
Greg Clark unveils plan to create 'cluster of excellence' for self-driving vehicle technologies
Government releases £55m of funding for 'test bed' facilities on the M40, to boost real-world trials of self-driving cars
Intel steps up driverless car race with $15.3bn Mobileye deal
IT giant agrees to acquire Israeli developer of leading autonomous driving technology specialist
DfT eyes EV charge point boost and new rules for insuring self-driving cars
Newly published Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill proposes new rules for self-driving cars and accelerate rollout of EV charge points
Why transportation tech is on a collision course for 2017
From self-driving Ubers to the battle brewing over the next Tesla, the mobility revolution is poised to come to a head this year
NextEV launches 'world's fastest electric car'
Chinese start-up launches new brand NIO at Saatchi Gallery in London