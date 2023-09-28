Aurrigo

East Midlands Airport to pilot autonomous electric cargo project

Technology

East Midlands Airport to pilot autonomous electric cargo project

New autonomous electric vehicle has been designed to move heavy cargo loads to and from aircraft at the UPS hub at the UK's second-largest air cargo terminal

clock 28 September 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read