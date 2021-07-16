ADVERTISEMENT

Arrival Car

Arrival and LeasePlan rev up new electric van partnership

BusinessGreen

Arrival and LeasePlan rev up new electric van partnership

Delivery of 3,000 vehicles set to 'revolutionise' the commercial EV market, companies claim

clock 16 July 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

14 July 2021 • 8 min read
03

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

UN publishes first draft of Paris Agreement-style global treaty for tackling biodiversity loss

13 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

Enel links $4bn bond to its climate goals in 'world record' green transaction

09 July 2021 • 3 min read