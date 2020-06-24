arctic oil
UK government under fire for 'tacit acceptance' of Arctic oil and gas activity
But Foreign Office hits back at 'baseless' claims from Environmental Audit Committee that UK encourages oil and gas exploration in the Arctic
'Wrong side of history': Barclays' fossil fuels policy shift garners mixed reviews
UK bank sets stricter standards for investments but will not pull out of coal, oil and gas altogether, according to new statement
RBS pulls support for coal and Arctic oil
Banking giant tightens investment rules in bid to become low-carbon leader