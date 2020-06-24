Arctic drilling
Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual beef up fossil fuel lending policies
Top US finance giants tighten policies governing their support for coal industry
Norway's oil industry suffers offshore drilling setback
Support for Norway's oil and gas industry appears to be waning as parliament's biggest party withdraws backing for offshore drilling around Lofoten Islands
UK government under fire for 'tacit acceptance' of Arctic oil and gas activity
But Foreign Office hits back at 'baseless' claims from Environmental Audit Committee that UK encourages oil and gas exploration in the Arctic
HSBC to (almost) stop financing coal power
Europe's biggest bank announces intention to halt financing for coal-fired power plants as part of low-carbon drive - but lists Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam as exceptions
Greenpeace appeal Norway Arctic oil drilling case
Green groups plan to take their bid to block Arctic oil exploration licences to Norway's supreme court, after a district court dismissed their case