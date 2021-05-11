ADVERTISEMENT

AO

From fridges to fans: AO launches major recycling initiative with Volution Group

Recycling

From fridges to fans: AO launches major recycling initiative with Volution Group

Plastic will be extracted from tens of thousands of used fridges every year for use in ventilation fans, company said

clock 11 May 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Super Thursday: Green Party heralds early gains in local council elections

07 May 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Supercharging adoption of sustainable solutions': Top brands sign up to 100+ Accelerator green supply chain programme

04 May 2021 • 2 min read
03

EU carbon price breaches record €50 per tonne mark

04 May 2021 • 3 min read
04

Circular economy: Ikea kicks off furniture buy back business nationwide

05 May 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Critical to the UK's carbon strategy': Conservationists call for national 'blue carbon' strategy

04 May 2021 • 2 min read