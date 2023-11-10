Andy Sztehlo

Inside scoop: Unilever to share low-emission patents to help ice cream cope with warmer freezers

Efficiency

Inside scoop: Unilever to share low-emission patents to help ice cream cope with warmer freezers

Magnum-maker grants free non-exclusive license to ice cream industry for 12 patents that help maintin ice cream quality in lower energy freezers

clock 10 November 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read