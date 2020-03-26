Amazon fires
Statistic of the decade: Amazon has lost 8.4m football pitches of rainforest
Royal Statistical Society names its stats of the decade which highlight Amazon rainforest loss, air pollution deaths and rise of SUVs
Global briefing: Formula E hits the heat of Saudi Arabia
All the latest green business news from around the world this week
Amazon Fires: Why a new economic model must come from the ruins
To fight the Amazon fires we need more than water cannons and law enforcement - we need a new economic model, writes Forum for the Future's Roberta Iley
'We must redouble efforts': Study lays bare dire state of deforestation worldwide
Progress report on New York Declaration on Forests (NYDF) - which pledged to end deforestation by 2030 - shows the rate of forest loss is still rising
H&M halts leather sourcing from Amazon as corporate backlash over fires continues
Fashion giant becomes the latest firm to announce pause on sourcing products from fire-struck region