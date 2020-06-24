Alistair Darling
Could an economy-wide carbon tax boost public support for climate action?
Policy Exchange report argues a unified carbon tax in the UK with revenues paid as a dividend to taxpayers could cut emissions and tackle carbon leakage
Pre Budget Report: green highlights at a glance
BusinessGreen.com pulls out the most significant green business announcements from today's Pre Budget Report
The Green Pre-Budget Report - as it happens
BusinessGreen.com updates you on the budget announcements that will impact the green business community
Chancellor mulling zero tax for electric company cars
Pre-Budget report could include major tax cut for electric cars designed to bolster corporate demand for zero-carbon vehicles
UK wind energy sector receives £1.4bn injection
The funding follows on from the government announcement to push through new wind projects
G20 climate funding meeting ends in deadlock
St Andrews meeting ends in impasse as finance ministers engage in "heated argument" over who should pay for climate adaptation
Darling urges EU to commit €10bn in climate funding to developing countries
Britain will pledge €1bn as part of deal designed to help developing countries tackle climate change
The Green Budget - At a glance
BusinessGreen.com runs down the key environmental measures from this year's budget as they are announced
Brown seeks green jobs and electric cars for the UK
Alistair Darling will flesh out plans for electric vehicle trials in the Budget later this month
PBR: The green reaction
"Ministers should have gone much further to slash energy waste and develop the UK's massive renewable energy potential"
The Pre-Budget Report: green measures at-a-glance
BusinessGreen.com offers its cut-out-and-keep guide to the Pre-Budget Report's green pledges