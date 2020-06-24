ADBA
Green gas: UK gears up for 'huge' surge in new biomethane plants through to 2020
Almost 50 applications for building new biomethane green gas plants have been lodged with Ofgem, with a raft of projects expected to come online by 2020
Why England needs universal food waste collections
ADBA's Charlotte Morton explains why it's essential the government commits to universal food waste collections in Defra's upcoming Resource and Waste Strategy
AD industry slams 'unjustified' hike in environmental permit fees
The costs of applying for and maintaining permits for anaerobic digestion plants could double under Environment Agency proposals, trade body ADBA warns