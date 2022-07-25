Academia

University of Cambridge poised to drop BP from name of institute, claim climate activists

Marketing

University of Cambridge poised to drop BP from name of institute, claim climate activists

But campaigners warn universities ‘must go further than merely renaming buildings’ if they want to stop 'aiding and abetting Big Oil'

clock 25 July 2022 • 3 min read
'Fossil free research': Universities urged to cut ties with fossil fuel industry

Net Zero Now

'Fossil free research': Universities urged to cut ties with fossil fuel industry

More than 500 scientists and academics sign open letter demanding change

clock 21 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read