ABP Food Group

Sainsbury's unveils UK's 'largest ever' lower carbon beef range

Supplier

Sainsbury's unveils UK's 'largest ever' lower carbon beef range

Updated Taste the Difference range claims to cut 25 per cent off benchmark beef industry carbon footprint by merging dairy and beef supply chains

clock 18 September 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Heat pumps for everyone': Octopus launches 'free' heat pump package

14 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

Government rolls out £1bn Great British Insulation Scheme

13 September 2023 • 5 min read
03

Danielle Mulder: 'We're too focused on carbon'

12 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

'The strongest possible validation': Airbus and ZeroAvia ink hydrogen aviation partnership

18 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

Feedback threatens legal action after government bins mandatory food waste reporting

17 September 2023 • 4 min read