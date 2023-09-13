1PointFive

'We need to seek every possible avenue to reduce CO2': Amazon unveils first direct air carbon capture investments

CCS

'We need to seek every possible avenue to reduce CO2': Amazon unveils first direct air carbon capture investments

US tech giant commits to purchasing 250,000 tonnes of CO2 removals over 10 years from 1PointFive's plant in Texas and confirms investment in DAC developer CarbonCapture Inc

clock 13 September 2023 • 4 min read
