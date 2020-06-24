10:10
How the 19th century gave us the climate crisis - and the tools to tackle it
Alice Bell explores how the scientists and engineers of the 19th century established our understanding of both climate change and the 21st century clean technologies that could combat it
'Possible': Climate charity 10:10 rebrands and unveils 'National Climate Service' proposal
Organisation behind solar powered railways celebrates 10th birthday and announces new name and brand
'World first': Aldershot railway track powered by solar
Demonstrator project will explore whether solar can directly supply power to railways' traction systems
Net Zero: Governments debut 'Countdown to 100 low-carbon solutions' initiative
EU-backed Mission Innovation consortia launches new programme to identify 100 large scale investment opportunities that are compatible with a 1.5C goal
'Daylight robbery': MPs display 'Halloween horror' at solar tariff changes
MPs, Solar Trade Association and National Farmers Union urge government to maintain "fair" export tariff payments for small-scale solar
Hackney eyes underground park heat pumps
Council teams up with 10:10 and Scene to look at whether installing underground heat pumps in green spaces could generate revenue for services
Poll: Anti-wind power Conservative MPs 'out of step' with constituents
79 Conservative MPs have previously called for block on new onshore wind, despite polls showing widespread support for new turbines among constituents
Planning tweak delivers 'glimmer of hope' for onshore wind repowering projects
Government revises National Planning Policy Framework to enable English local authorities to green light proposals to upgrade or repower existing wind farms
Let the train take the strain: Should employers back greener holidays?
Survey finds younger people would prefer employers who enable environmentally conscious holidays
Enthusiasm alone will not cut carbon
10:10's Leo Murray welcomes the government's green blitz, but warns it urgently needs to be backed up with more policy action
Survey: Quarter of Brits more worried about climate change in 2017
A quarter of the UK population are more worried about climate change than a year ago, a YouGov survey by climate change charity 10:10 suggests
Solar-powered trains viable in UK, study finds
Research by Imperial College London and NGO 10:10 suggests connecting solar panels directly to rail, tube, and tram networks could meet significant share of transport energy needs
BrewDog launches Make Earth Great Again protest beer
Craft brewer launches new beer to protest against inaction on climate change and raise funds for charity 10:10
Gaining traction: Imperial College London to investigate using solar to directly power trains
University partners with charity 10:10 on Renewable Traction Power project to investigate using track-side solar panels to power trains
Why I got up at 5am to stick pinwheels outside Parliament
Cecily Spelling, campaign manager at climate change charity 10:10, calls for government support for onshore wind
Gaelectric opens fourth Northern Ireland wind farm in Country Antrim
£13.4m Cloonty facility brings renewable energy developer's total permitted portfolio in Northern Ireland to 140MW
Survey: Public support for onshore wind farms hits 73 per cent
Nearly three quarters of people support onshore wind farms, according to new poll
Could a new app help shine a light on the best potential solar sites?
Taking inspiration from the Pokémon GO craze, 10:10s new solar app seeks to gamify the search for solar-ready rooftops
Solar Schools project faces axe if feed-in tariff cuts go ahead
10:10 warns it could end solar panel fundraising scheme because of recent government plans to scale back renewable energy support
'Phantom' solar panels surface in campaign to save feed-in tariff
Stunt in Whitehall aims to encourage green energy supporters to lend voice against planned cuts to popular solar incentives
10:10 renews call for a dose of climate optimism
ComRes poll suggests people more likely to back climate action if they are better informed about the clean technologies that can deliver decarbonisation
Solar Schools educating green energy investors
Scheme to finance solar panels on school roofs inspires further involvement in community projects, study finds
Good Energy and Solar Schools to teach fund-raising masterclass
Renewable energy company teams up with 10:10 to help 20 schools raise funds for their own solar systems
10:10 gives climate change success stories a day in the sun
Campaign group to showcase green success stories, ranging from personal triumphs to huge global trends