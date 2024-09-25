Why the grid is critical to the success of the UK's wind industry

The electricity grid is akin to a tree trunk - its roots provide depth and access to nutrients through its foundations, which enables growth to new heights. Trees also send signals to each other while passing on nutrients needed to grow a forest.

The electricity transmission grid is the same. It can sustainably take our offshore wind industry and economy to new heights. But for this, we need a focus on collaboration, supply chains, and skills to deliver critical technologies – a collaboration with partners, securing a sustainable supply chain and the skills and people to deliver.

The UK is a global leader in wind energy, recently reaching the landmark achievement of 30GW of development. Offshore wind alone powers 7.5 million homes, with an expected fourfold increase by 2030. From Hornsea, Dogger Bank, Moray to Teesside, Hitachi Energy and its partners contribute to accelerating the energy transition; however, there is no energy transition without transmission.

Similarly, the recent Contracts for Difference (CfD) results represent more progress.

Future growth must be in tandem with improvements to the electricity grid if we are to reach 50GW of offshore wind by 2030. Capitalising on existing foundations, many connections need to be reinforced. The National System Operator (NESO) outlined the need for £58bn of investment to update the grid, creating the branches needed to transfer power across the country.

By 2035, three times more undersea cables will be laid than onshore infrastructure and with it connecting technologies such as HVDC. This would enable the connection of an extra 21GW of offshore wind, taking the UK to 86GW of capacity – ensuring secure, affordable, and clean energy.

The key to success is collaboration. And we are leading the way. We are collaborating on several key projects, such as Caithness Moray and Shetland links, that enable the transmission of renewable power. Similarly, our HVDC technology supports Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN), connecting the Shetland Islands to the mainland.

To secure the supply chain, we need to prioritise supply chain investment. Investment allowances and capital grants can attract this investment. Similarly, attractive procurement mechanisms could tempt global supply chains to the UK.

We also need to ensure a workforce fit for the future, given that improvements to the grid alone are expected to create 20,000 jobs. To achieve these targets, we need a diverse workforce that can deliver.

Finally, digitalisation. The electricity system is increasingly complex. Technology is needed to integrate renewables safely into the grid, maintaining flexibility and security. The variable nature of renewables means technology needs to be embraced.

The UK wind industry needs a laser focus to deliver growth. And, like the forest, you need sun, water and all trees to work together to create a secure and reliable network and enable the UK economy to flourish to new heights.

Hitachi Energy - Advancing a sustainable energy future for all