Green Business 2022

To mark the relaunch of BusinessGreen experts from across the green economy offer their views on what the sector will look like in 2022

Green Business 2022: The new Silk Road

In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, ECIU's Richard Black envisages a world where clean tech has come to dominate, and Europe has been comprehensively outmaneuvered by a resurgent China

Read more
No room for complacency

In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, Acciona's Felix Rivas considers the most disruptive trends facing the green economy over the next six years

Read more