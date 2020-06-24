Green Business 2022
To mark the relaunch of BusinessGreen experts from across the green economy offer their views on what the sector will look like in 2022
In the next six years, businesses will lead the green economy; and UK solar will go international
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, Solarcentury's Seb Berry and Sarah Allison envisage an exciting period for the global solar market
Green Business 2022: The new Silk Road
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, ECIU's Richard Black envisages a world where clean tech has come to dominate, and Europe has been comprehensively outmaneuvered by a resurgent China
Green Business 2022: What are the two missing elements to reach our green goals?
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, Philippe Joubert argues rapid material change is possible over the next six years, but only with the right price signals and bolder corporate leadership
The green economy in 2022: internet-connected, interfaced, and localised
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 Sustainable Ventures' reveals his hopes for a green economy ready to break down the barriers between its constituent parts
No room for complacency
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, Acciona's Felix Rivas considers the most disruptive trends facing the green economy over the next six years
Lisa Nandy: The transition to a greener economy is irreversible
In the latest in our Green Business 2022, Labour's Lisa Nandy argues the roll out of clean tech will continue in the UK, but the government could make it a whole lot easier
More flexible, more renewable - our evolving energy systems are changing fast
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, Professor Catherine Mitchell explores what the UK's energy system may look like in six years' time
What will the green business environment be like in six years' time?
To mark the relaunch of the BusinessGreen website after six years, we're asking leading figures for their view on what the green economy will look like in 2022 - first to gaze into their crystal ball is former energy and climate change secretary Ed Davey...
Welcome to 2022: The great green transition has delivered a fairer society
In the latest in our Green Business 2022 series, Natalie Bennett envisages a six year period of great political upheaval that enabled the start of a "Great Transition" to a low carbon economy