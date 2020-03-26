Net Zero Now
Steel giant ArcelorMittal targets carbon neutral European operations by 2050
Global steelmaker publishes climate action report setting out ambition to bring its business in line with the Paris Agreement
UK has 'no chance' of net zero without action on energy efficiency, MPs warn
BEIS Committee releases damning report on UK energy efficiency policy, as MPs make the case for better building standards and retrofit funding
Energy bodies beef up support for smarter, greener grids
Energy Systems Catapult launches new storage modelling tool, as Energy Networks Association debuts campaign for a greener grid
Ovo boss commits £1m to carbon price campaign
ZeroC campaign calls on Prime Minister to introduce a 'carbon charge' to help UK achieve net zero emissions
Swedish shipping industry prepares to go fossil-free by 2045
Shipowners' Association is calling for government incentives to help in the transition to climate-friendly vessels, to meet national climate goals
Amazon commits to net zero by 2040, places 100,000 EV mega-order
Online retail goliath 'done being in the middle of the herd on this issue', chief executive says.
Net Zero: Business leaders urge EU to adopt 2050 'climate-neutral' goal
Major corporates, including Unilever, Heathrow Airport, Tesco, Coca-Cola Europe, join NGOs in calling on EU to endorse net zero vision
Energy efficiency: Businesses urge £1bn a year investment plan to hit net zero goal
Energy Efficiency First Declaration argues making green homes and infrastructure an investment priority would save households money and deliver massive net economic benefits
BusinessGreen launches Towards Net Zero Report
Inaugural annual report provides invaluable insight into the pace and reach of the UK's net zero transition
The Liberal Democrats' pro-green-business agenda will get Britain to net zero
Wera Hobhouse sets out the Lib Dem's net zero plans and warns any politician saying they can deliver the same goal by 2030 is 'fibbing'
Spain targets 90 per cent carbon cuts under new climate strategy
Spain will aim to run on 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2050
Finland to be carbon neutral by 2035 - One of the fastest targets ever set
Incoming prime minister Antti Rinne presented the climate goal as part of a package with increased welfare spending on Monday
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap
'Unprecedented': Bosch pledges to become carbon neutral from 2020
Global technology giant unveils plan to invest more than €1bn in energy efficiency measures, as it promises to step up green energy sourcing and offset programmes
Airlines call for increased public funding to help cut carbon emissions
UK trade group Airlines UK warns net zero by 2050 will not be achieved without more government support for green aviation technology development
From net zero to green mortgages: Building sector steps up decarbonisation drive
UK Green Building Council launches Advancing Net Zero programme to eliminate emissions from buildings, as BNP Paribas and E.ON debut green mortgage offer
COP24: International bodies commit to 'climate neutrality' as Katowice talks heat up
Raft of development banks and international agencies pledge to make their operations 'climate neutral'
Net zero: MPs call on Andrea Leadsom to deliver climate policy action
BEIS Committee Chair Rachel Reeves writes to new Business Secretary urging her to urgently set out new policies for EVs, carbon capture, and energy efficiency
'Most ambitious targets yet': John Lewis pledges to go net zero emissions by 2050
Company unveils new deep decarbonisation target in line with 1.5C temperature trajectory, including pledge to have a fully zero carbon fleet by 2045
Government to meet with businesses to discuss Green Brexit plans, as Labour steps up call for 'climate emergency'
Commons motion calls for net zero before 2050 goal, new targets for clean tech deployment, and circular economy plan
Net Zero: Labour calls on government to let CCC assess near term carbon targets
Labour's Alan Whitehead says it remains unclear why the new review of the UK's long term climate goals should exclude existing carbon budgets
'A recipe for climate optimism': CCC plots course for net zero UK emissions by 2050
Committee on Climate Change urges government to adopt a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050 'as soon as possible'
MPs, academics, and farmers all crank up net zero pressure
Flurry of announcements steps up calls for government and businesses to deliver credible net zero policies
ECIU debuts Net Zero Briefings
Think tank publishes series of reports on the implications of building a net zero emission economy
Green buildings, no fracking and net zero CO2: Five key takeaways from Manchester's 2040 vision
New draft of Greater Manchester development strategy puts environment and climate front and centre of 2040 vision
The drive to net zero emissions should be the next space race
With a month to go to the Global Climate Action Summit, Eliot Whittington reflects on the innovation and competition that can emerge from the accelerated pursuit of a net zero emission economy
Approaching zero hour: Time for the UK to go carbon-neutral
The UK can and must do more to maintain its position as a climate leader, argues Bright Blue's Wilf Lytton
Investing for net zero: The case for long-term public borrowing
The way to deliver a just transition to net zero is through public borrowing, argues Dr Matthew Lockwood of the University of Sussex
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
UN Climate Action Summit: All the need to know announcements
All the key corporate and national announcements from a hugely eventful day for the global green economy
CCC warns without a 'true zero-carbon plane' demand for aviation may have to be curbed
UK's climate body confirms net zero target assessment will be published in May, stressing greater effort will be needed to cut aviation emissions
Net Zero: Judge blocks judicial review hearing for UK carbon target case
Campaign group Plan B says it is 'surprised and disappointed' by decision and will lodge an appeal against High Court ruling
Parliament readies 30,000 invites for citizens' Climate Assembly
Invites to be sent out to random addresses across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to help secure public input on how to meet the UK's net zero goal
OECD: Governments need to 'get serious' about climate action
Rich countries must scale up efforts to cut carbon emissions, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development tells world leaders in New York
'The final countdown begins': Bosch promises to be carbon neutral by 2020
German engineering giant plans to buy more green power and offset 'unavoidable' CO2 emissions
Net Zero: Treasury to launch review of decarbonisation costs
Government will accept CCC advice to review how the remaining costs of achieving net zero emissions can be managed in a way that is fair for consumers and businesses
Green New Deal blueprint targets net zero US emissions in 10 years
Hugely ambitious legislation seeks to transform the US into a 'carbon neutral' economy in a decade
Lib Dems eye host of net zero policies to combat 'climate emergency'
Policy paper set for debate at Lib Dem conference on Monday calls for 2045 net zero goal, 2030 fossil fuel car ban, and major tree planting drive
All aboard: Inside Hitachi's vision for a zero carbon battery-powered UK rail network
Koji Agatsuma, engineering director at Hitachi Rail Europe, argues battery trains could offer the UK a flexible, no-regrets transition to a net zero rail network
Net Zero: Battalion of corporate giants pledge to deliver 1.5C climate targets
As UN Secretary General calls on governments to deliver carbon neutral plans, 27 of the world's largest companies will today announce net zero emissions goals
Merkel deals blow to hopes of bolder EU climate targets
'I'm not particularly happy about these new proposals', says German Chancellor, despite acknowledging escalating climate risks
Labour backs net zero emission target for 2050
Rebecca Long-Bailey: 'The potential benefits of transitioning to a sustainable economy are enormous and we want to make sure these are shared by everyone'
BT energy efficiency cost savings near £300m
Telecommunications giant reveals it is closing in on 100 per cent renewable power goal, as progress towards net zero carbon goal continues
What are the pathways to net zero gas and heating?
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, outlines a roadmap for decarbonising the UK gas system
Expanded speaker line-up confirmed for Towards Net Zero Energy Leaders Briefing
Senior figures from Energy UK, RenewableUK, BT, and Green Alliance to provide insights on how businesses will be impacted by transition to a net zero energy system
Businesses, cities, and regions pledge to deliver net zero building sector by 2050
Signatories make combined pledge to eliminate 192 million tonnes of carbon emissions from buildings by 2050
Drax flicks switch on Europe's first Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage pilot
Pilot plant expected to capture a tonne of CO2 a day from biomass operations
'The science and facts are clear': Green economy reacts to IPCC 1.5C report
'One of the defining moments in the course of human affairs' - business leaders step up calls for bolder climate action in wake of stark warnings from the IPCC
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
Britvic joins 1.5C Science-Based Target movement
UK soft drinks firm will halve emissions from its own operations by 2025 and hit net zero by 2050
'We have to move faster': Chile to present climate law targeting net zero by 2050
COP25 host unveils plans to table climate change law next week that would put country on path to carbon neutrality by 2050
Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Net Zero Now
All the latest from BusinessGreen's Net Zero Now campaign
Fracking wipes out any chance of UK hitting net zero target, Labour warns
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calls on the government to ban fracking 'once and for all'
LPG industry sets 100 per cent biofuel target
Trade body says a full switch to bioLPG by 2040 could slash carbon emissions by 90 per cent for off grid properties
Net Zero: Government to instruct Committee on Climate Change to explore how to meet 1.5C goal
As Green Great Britain Week launches the governments will today formally ask climate watchdog to assess whether UK should set a date for achieving net zero emissions
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
Aldersgate Group launches 'manifesto' for rapid decarbonisation
Green business group publishes plan for the new government centred on renewable energy, grid flexibility, transport decarbonisation, and innovation
How can we deliver a net zero emissions UK?
The Committee on Climate Change's net zero report was missing a trick on two crucial issues, argues Climate-KIC's Andy Kerr
Net Zero: Next government urged to 'get serious' on onshore wind
Trade body argues next government must offer new policy support to help scale up onshore wind power capacity in line with UK net zero climate targets
PMQs: Corbyn warns government inaction means UK on track to reach net zero goal by 2099
Current rate of decarbonisation far too slow to hit 2050 net zero emissions target, Corbyn tells May in heated PMQs exchange
JLL commits to net zero by 2030
Property consultancy giant JLL has pledged to make its own workplaces net zero and use its influence to drive wider adoption of the target across the sector
'Early action': Top corporates call on EU to strengthen 2030 carbon target
European Corporate Leaders Group calls on Brussels to increase 2030 emissions goal from 40 per cent to 55 per cent cut
'30 by 2030': Labour unveils 'fast track' plan for net zero UK energy system
Party unveils details of plans to invest 1.9 per cent of annual GDP in upscaling renewable heat and energy, retrofitting fuel-poor homes and boosting grid flexibility
'We are running out of time': Nestlé commits to net zero by 2050
World's largest food and drink company promises to align with 1.5C pathway by selling more plant-based food and drink, bolstering carbon sinks, and switching to green power
Good news: Europe on track to halve emissions by 2030
Influential new report from Sandbag claims policies already in place to deliver 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2030, paving the way for increased ambition
Liverpool bids to become first 'climate positive' city by the end of 2020
Council partners with Poseidon Foundation to use its blockchain platform to 'rebalance' more than 110 per cent of city's carbon emissions
Appeal rejected: Net Zero legal action reaches end of the line
Court of Appeal rejects calls for judicial review of government's handling of long-term carbon targets, but campaigners insist case for net zero target is stronger than ever
Net zero by 2050: What next for green businesses?
If the UK does adopt a 2050 net zero target in the coming months, companies will need to start planning today for what their business will look in 30 years' time
'We have no time to lose': Scores of countries and businesses poised to beef up net zero plans
Hopes running high for critical UN Climate Action Summit in New York, as report suggests 75 countries are preparing to strengthen climate plans in the coming months
Ecosphere+: Forest conservation, carbon credits, and the path to net zero
Lisa Walker, CEO of Ecosphere+, talks to BusinessGreen about how carbon credits can help companies slash their emissions while boosting local development
Keeping within 1.5C: The key green business takeaways
All the key green business implications - risks, targets and opportunities - from the IPCC's seminal report on keeping temperature increases within 1.5C
'Worrying and unacceptable': MPs slam government inaction on net zero policy
Science and Technology Committee sets out 10 key areas in urgent need of fresh policy action, including heat, CCS, renewables, and EVs
'It is a very exciting industry to be in': Lord Barker on UK politics, Russia and net zero aluminium
Conservative peer and former Climate Change Minister is now on a mission to decarbonise the global aluminium sector at Russian giant EN+
'No more wiggle room': Aviation carbon budget could be cut under net zero target
Just days after MPs approve third runway at Heathrow, CCC chair Lord Deben warns aviation may face tighter restrictions
Corporate giants step up calls for national Net Zero emission goals
Big businesses reiterate backing for net zero targets, as European Commission throw weight behind campaign for bolder emissions goals
No more business-as-usual: Report forecasts turbulence on route to net-zero goal
UK Energy Research Centre study analyses extent of disruption that will be necessary across heat, transport, power, and construction sectors to meet climate goals
YouGov: More than half of businesses have 'carbon neutral' plans
Some 46 per cent of businesses plan to be 'carbon neutral' by 2030, while a further eight per cent have already delivered on neutral emissions goals
CBI: Extinction Rebellion are asking 'absolutely the right questions' - and businesses are committed to answering them
EXCLUSIVE: UK's leading employers' body welcomes launch of XR Business group, as Greta Thunberg delivers stinging address to MPs
'The right economic choice': Government to deliver net zero emissions law
BREAKING: Days before leaving office, Theresa May moves to secure climate legacy by amending legislation to deliver historic and world-leading net zero emissions target
Victory for Net Zero Now campaign, as government pledges to end UK's contribution to global warming by 2050
Net Zero Now campaign to continue, as attention turns to how to deliver on the UK's historic emissions goal
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
Japan outlines high-tech strategy to meet Paris climate commitments
Carbon capture and storage and carbon dioxide-free hydrogen figure prominently in roadmap to become carbon neutral soon after 2050
A Net Zero Brexit?
Madeleine Cuff attempts to clarify the government's net zero plans - and comes away both encouraged and a little confused
Zero-carbon goods and services must be at the heart of UK growth
The government can create opportunities for companies by strategically identifying where UK can be competitive across value chain, argues LSE Grantham Institute's Sam Unsworth
Cement industry must commit to net zero by 2050, say investors
Members of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change and Climate Action 100+ write to board chairs of world's largest cement firms calling for more climate action
Net Zero Now: How soap brand Dr Bronner's plans to be CO2 neutral by 2020
Dr Bronner believes greener farming can help offset its emissions elsewhere
Cross-Party: Over 100 MPs write to Prime Minister calling for net zero emissions by 2050 target
Sir Bernard Jenkin and Alex Sobel step up cross-party push for the government to embrace more ambitious long term emissions target
British Airways sets net zero by 2050 goal, promises to carbon offset all domestic flights
International Airlines Group becomes first airline group to set net zero target for mid-century, as company pledges to invest in green fuels and more efficient aircraft
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
Schools and hospitals should offer plant-based dishes to cut emissions, says climate watchdog
CCC report on behaviour change needed to hit net zero goal also calls for a frequent flier levy and scrapping of air miles schemes
BusinessGreen Towards Net Zero Leaders Briefing: Super Early Bird offer extended
Reserve your place now at the latest BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing: Towards Net Zero Buildings and Infrastructure
Green New Deal: MPs table UK bill to drive 'radical' climate action
Labour's shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas to jointly table Green New Deal private members bill in Parliament today
Green Alliance: UK must plant 70,000 hectares of trees a year to combat climate change
Think tank calls for mass woodland planting drive, a ban on peatland burning, and a focus on low carbon farming methods in new report - but is the government listening?
Revealed: The cost of net zero by 2025
As parties prepare to tout their climate credentials in a live TV debate, new research suggests hitting net zero before 2030 would cost £200bn a year
North West prepares pitch to become UK Low Carbon Industrial Cluster
New collaboration hoping to mobilise £500m of investment in low carbon heavy industry over the coming decades
US energy giant Xcel Energy promises zero-carbon power by 2050
'Clean energy vision' will see supplier deliver 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity to homes across the US by 2050
Carbon capture 'crucial' to delivering net zero economy, MPs warn
BEIS Committee slams government's 'turbulent' policy support for carbon capture, storage and utilisation (CCUS) technologies
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
UK architecture body RIBA declares 'environment and climate emergency'
Royal Institute for British Architects commits to five-year sustainability action plan in bid to make zero carbon buildings standard practice
Joe Biden unveils plan for $5tr net zero climate investment blitz
As Theresa May takes issue with President Trump's stance on climate change, Democrat frontrunner pledges to introduce net zero goal
Dairy cooperative Arla Foods targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050
Arla, one of world's largest dairy firms, plans to reduce CO2 per litre of milk by 30 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050
Unions call for cross-party commission to plan 'just transition' to net zero
TUC sets out proposals to ensure workers affected by low carbon disruption are given adequate support and retraining
'A new dawn for climate change action': Green economy reacts to CCC Net Zero Report
From the CBI to environmental campaigners, green economy stakeholders line up to welcome calls for bolder net zero target
'Net zero must mean zero': What can we expect from the CCC's pivotal 1.5C advice?
As the Committee on Climate Change gears up to provide its hotly-anticipated net zero advice to the government, green economy experts explain what to expect
Reports: Spain preps €47bn green investment blitz in pursuit of net zero goal
Government unveils plan to issue green bonds in support of major new low carbon infrastructure programme
Unilever, Coca-Cola, and others demand net zero UK emissions by 2050 'at the latest'
Group of corporates write to Prime Minister calling for UK to set legally binding climate targets in line with latest science
Inside the plan to turn London's money markets green
BusinessGreen speaks to Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas on body's launch day, as UK ramps up plan to become a global green finance leader
Shipping efficiency rules and speed limits will cut CO2 - now nations must act
Nations must avoid dangerous path of delay and take strong action on shipping CO2 this week, argues John Maggs of the Clean Shipping Coalition
OVO unveils vision to become 'energy company of choice' for those who want to go zero carbon
Fast-expanding energy company announces new science-based emissions targets and launches new customer clean tech service
Investors: EU must agree net zero target
Investors acknowledge the scale of change required across the to meet net zero, but warn that the costs of inaction could prove be catastrophic
Labour mulls lift off for Frequent Flier Levy
Shadow minister admits frequent flier levy may be the 'best available option' to halt growth in aviation emissions
More than 500 B-Corps offer 2030 net zero pledge
Certified B-Corps including Allbirds, The Body Shop, innocent drinks, and Patagonia promise to reduce emissions in line with a 1.5C trajectory
Drax announces 'world first' target to be carbon negative by 2030
Power firm plans to use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it generates
Net Zero: Crucial election set to shape UK decarbonisation strategy
Voters are going to the polls with a mandate for net zero assured, but key decisions on the UK's climate policies and 'Green Brexit' plans hanging in the balance
Microsoft's quest to go 'carbon negative' inspires $1B fund
Heather Clancy takes a microscope to Microsoft's landmark climate pledges
A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one
'Show leadership': World Economic Forum urges Davos delegates to set net zero goals
All companies attending the Swiss summit have been asked to set targets to hit net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system
Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan
Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition
Cream of UK green business talent appointed to assist UK citizens' Climate Assembly
19-strong panel of climate, energy and green business experts will support citizens' assembly on climate action which meets at end of January
AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule
$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030
Net Zero: Merkel mulls German carbon neutral roadmap
Reports suggest Chancellor is to work with Climate Cabinet to deliver net zero plan for Europe's largest economy
'That was quick': Scotland commits to 2045 net zero target
Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland will embrace CCC recommendations and aim to stop contributing to climate change within a generation
'The Climate Conversation': Can new Citizens' Assemblies plans drive the net zero transition?
Six House of Commons select committees announce plans for climate-focused Citizens Assembly, as Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland will host a 'Big Climate Conversation'
Construction: UKGBC launches net zero emissions framework
UK Green Building Council has launched a framework to help the construction industry transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050
EU must set 'clear direction' for 2050 net zero target, member states demand
Member states and businesses pile pressure on EU to raise ambition on climate change and clean energy
Government confirms net zero review could trigger changes to carbon budgets
Campaign group says it is 'relieved' the government is leaving the door open to strengthening fourth and fifth carbon budgets
Celebrities call on Boris Johnson to make 'tackling the climate emergency a top priority'
Ellie Goulding, Charles Dance, and Lucy Siegle among group writing to the new Prime Minister to call for immediate introduction of 10 year climate action plan
Net Zero: California unveils goal to achieve 'carbon neutrality' by 2045
Governor Jerry Brown signs 100 per cent clean power rule and surprises businesses with new industry wide decarbonisation target
Energiesprong: Dutch-style retrofits could slash carbon emissions from 11 million UK homes
With £120m of backing, Dutch style retrofits could slash carbon emissions, gas demand and consumer bills, Green Alliance report argues
UK clean maritime plan targets zero emission-capable ships from 2025
Government says it will consider greenhouse gas and air pollution reduction target for shipping sector as it unveils new green routemap
Is the government's net zero strategy finally starting to come together?
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom says her number one priority is building a pathway to net zero emissions - and has promised a raft of new policies in 2020 to help get there
Shell to offer drivers carbon offsets at 'no extra cost'
Users of Shell loyalty card will have their emissions automatically offset free of charge, as part of oil giant's $300m nature-based investment plans
IPCC 1.5C Report: World needs to build net zero global economy by 2050
'The next few years are probably the most important in our history'
Music Declares Emergency: Artists and executives demand drastic climate action
High profile artists such as Radiohead, Tom Odell, Chrissie Hynde, and Suede have banded together with industry executives to declare a 'climate emergency'
UK parliament becomes first in the world to pass motion declaring a 'climate emergency'
BREAKING: Labour motion passed by the Commons, but government stops short of approving formal climate emergency
Labour backs controversial net zero target for 2030
Commentators welcome promised step change in net zero infrastructure investment, but warn meeting 2030 target would be 'extremely difficult', if not politically impossible
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
ONS: Rising greenhouse gas emissions from road transport make net zero a 'significant challenge'
Road traffic in Great Britain has increased from 255 billion road miles in 1990 to 328 billion in 2018, with ultra low emission vehicles only making up a tiny proportion of the vehicle fleet
Net Zero Target: The Green Economy reacts
'UK business stands squarely behind the government's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050'
Reports: PM to legally commit UK to net zero by 2050 before leaving office
Theresa May will push back against cost warnings and bring in net zero emissions goal before her successor takes over in Downing Street, reports suggest
The (Climate) Crisis Election
The next six weeks promises to deliver the greenest - and the dirtiest - election in British history
Green New Deal: Government urged to introduce UK Restoration and Rewilding Plan
Latest report from Commonwealth think tank argues subsidy reforms and carbon taxes could see a quarter of UK land returned to nature
Volvo pledges to go carbon neutral by 2040
Swedish automaker launches first electric car as it revs up climate plans
'We are working at pace': Andrea Leadsom promises new net zero 'pathway'
Flurry of announcements as government confirms plans for Green GB Week, tables Environment Bill, and promises fresh action on transport emissions
2050 is too late - we must drastically cut emissions much sooner
Professor Tim Jackson sets out the case for pulling forward the UK's net zero emission goal
CCC boss Chris Stark: 'The threat of being ignored keeps me awake at night'
CEO of the Committee on Climate Change ponders 1.5C targets, Whitehall governance, and how capitalism can operate in a zero carbon future
Are the restrictions on the UK's Net Zero review 'unlawful'?
Letter from campaign group Plan B seeks clarification on rationale behind the government's decision to keep medium term carbon targets 'out of the scope' of CCC's net zero target review
Greg Clark: 'We want to be the first major economy to legislate for net zero'
Business Secretary Greg Clark's speech at the launch of the Committee on Climate Change's 'seminal' 1.5C report
Net Zero Taskforce to drive private sector pursuit of 2050 goal
Business in the Community announces new task force featuring top executives from Drax Group, Sky, Aston Martin, EDF Energy, the Environment Agency, and others
Promising to go net zero is easy, but here's how to deliver it
Joao Pola, UK & Ireland CEO of Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, reveals the secrets to successfully implementing a net zero goal
Is net zero possible?
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Lord Krebs explores why we will all be hearing a lot more about 'net zero' in the coming months
Net zero: It's now or never for the property sector
JLL's sustainability head Sophie Walker provides her top five tips for businesses looking to shift their buildings to net zero
MPs set to vote on Net Zero law
Motion to approve 2050 net zero target scheduled for Commons vote this afternoon, as campaigners call for government to match VAT policies with climate ambitions
'We are now at a tipping point': Investment giants to step up calls for corporates to set net zero goals
Climate Action 100+ group of investors with over $35tr under management says progress has been made, but more firms need to demonstrate credible decarbonisation strategies
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
Building a Net Zero Britain
Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Summit - in full
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Over 130 MPs call on Prime Minister to adopt net zero emission goal
Cross-party letter urges government to adopt new long term emissions target and put UK "at the forefront of the race for investment in clean industries"
Science Based Targets: Surge in corporate adoption of bolder climate targets
Global initiative reports number of companies committing to science based emissions targets has risen by 39 per cent this year
'Policies failed': CCC issues quietly damning assessment of UK climate policy progress
In advising the government not to carry forward surplus carbon emissions into the UK's next budget period, the CCC has warned the government's decarbonisation policies are behind schedule
Net Zero needs a democratic mandate
Net Zero will face a backlash if it doesn't attain a proper mandate - this election must give it one, argues Benedict McAleenan from Policy Exchange
Net Zero: Environmental bodies back science-based targets in support of 2050 goal
'Pledge to Net Zero' initiative launched by environmental services organisations, including IEMA, EIC, SocEnv, ACE, WSP and AECOM
What will it take to get to net zero?
Sam Fankhauser of the LSE Grantham Research Institute believes net zero will require global political will, private sector ingenuity and a huge surge of investment
Net Zero: Building sector must pick up the gauntlet
John Alker of the UK Green Building Council argues the industry has a crucial role to play in constructing a net zero emission economy
Flexible networks need to be at the heart of a net zero carbon economy
David Smith of the Energy Networks Association on the need for smarter power
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed
Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals
Etihad aims for the skies with 2050 net zero goal
Etihad promises to halve its 2019 net emission level by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Towards Net Zero: A year of extremes
In an exclusive extract from BusinessGreen's new Towards Net Zero Report, we reflect on a dramatic 12 months for the green economy
CCC Net Zero Report: At a glance
The Committee on Climate Change has set out how the UK can achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 - here is everything you need to know
More of the same simply isn't enough
CISL's Dame Polly Courtice reveals how one of the world's leading hubs for green business thinking is preparing for the next phase of rapid corporate transformation
COP24: UK unveils plans for world's first 'net zero' industrial hub
Claire Perry to announce up to £170m of funding to support creation of a net zero cluster capable of decarbonising heavy industry
A strong carbon price to help the UK get to net-zero
Carbon pricing could form the policy bedrock for a net zero target, argues Josh Burke
Growing the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement Market will help us to reach net zero faster
RenewableUK's Maf Smith explains how a new event could help catalyse the PPA market and drive the UK's net zero transition
Why every business meeting should start with a 'climate moment'
AECOM's Robert Spencer argues forward-looking companies should spread the word about climate change and its solutions to staff and customers
Addressing five key challenges to achieving net zero transport
Chair of the Transport Planning Society Stephen Bennett has some pointers for the new Cabinet on how to speed up the switch to low-carbon transport
Three key building blocks for a net zero carbon policy framework
The government must meet these milestones if net zero is to become a reality, argues Danial Sturge from the Energy Systems Catapult
No ifs and buts, hydrogen is 'an integral part of the strategy' for net zero
Matt Hindle of the Energy Networks Association considers the role of gas networks in a net zero economy
'Significant financial risk': 9 in 10 of world's energy companies have no plan to reach net zero
Only 13 of the world's 132 biggest energy firms have net zero commitments in place, study finds
Business leaders: EU must outline 2050 net zero strategy
EU should develop a long-term decarbonisation strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, European business leaders have urged in run up to crucial summit
Net Zero: CO2 removal technology could make UK carbon neutral by 2050
Royal Academy of Engineering and Royal Society present blueprint for deploying greenhouse gas removal technologies, but urges rapid action to deliver on net zero goals
'Running down the clock on our planet': PMQs row erupts over UK carbon budget shortfall
As Boris Johnson confirms he would deliver a net zero emission target as PM, Labour calls for government to correct the record on its projected failure to meet future carbon goals
'Significant refresh': Clean Growth Strategy to be overhauled to help meet net zero goal
Climate Minister promises major revamp of 2017 document that set out how UK planned to meet climate goals
UKRI launches twin funds to catalyse decarbonisation of industrial clusters
Funds aim to take on the massive challenge of decarbonising heavy industries, such as iron, steel, and chemicals
Net Zero: Government to face crunch court date over UK carbon targets
Legal action from Plan B accuses government of illegal and irrational failure to fast track net zero emission target
No deal Brexit threat cranks up environmental risks
Latest Greener UK report welcomes support for net zero target, but warns all areas of the environment are at 'high risk' of seeing protections weakened post-Brexit
Reports: Theresa May preps net zero target, despite Treasury cost concerns
FT reports net zero legislation could be tabled next week, as Chancellor privately warns of costs 'well in excess of a trillion pounds'
Deliver 'concrete plans' to hit net zero by 2050, UN urges business leaders
Open letter to chief executives of major corporates calls for more firms to set science-based targets in line with 1.5C trajectory
Car industry bodies slammed for 'disservice' to members over anti-green lobbying
We Mean Business CEO Nigel Topping said actions of some major car sector bodies go against interests of their members and the low carbon transition
How can the UK harness technology for the greener good?
Reaching net zero emissions requires technologies we already know exist, so what's stopping the UK from scaling them?
Carbon targets, border taxes, and a climate bank: Von der Leyen promises overhaul of EU net zero efforts
Ahead of key vote, European Commission nominee presents ambitious decarbonisation plans as she seeks to secure backing from MEPs
Net Zero: BT announces 2045 net zero emissions pledge
Telecoms giant responds to IPCC's clarion call with new, more ambitious decarbonisation target
CBI: Nuclear and carbon capture hold key to net zero goal
UK's largest business body will today call on government to step up efforts to deliver new nuclear, CCS, and EV infrastructure in support of net zero target
'Optimistic but realistic': Is net zero transport and industry globally really achievable by 2060?
Energy Transitions Commission's latest research sets out a blueprint for decarbonising plastics, cement, shipping, aviation, and steel by 2060, but is its optimism justifiable
Boris Johnson to chair new climate cabinet committee
Prime Minister will lead new Cabinet-level body to oversee decarbonisation drive across Whitehall
Labour set to ditch net zero by 2030 goal
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells Radio 4 new pledge is to hit 90 per cent renewables in UK energy system by 2030
Wood Mackenzie: Global oil demand could peak by 2036
Influential analyst firm reckons growing maturity of electric vehicles could result in oil demand peaking far earlier than industry expects
Gove doubles down on 'Green Brexit' promises as party unity splinters
Environment Secretary backs net zero plans and insists Britain will retain high standards on environment after leaving the EU - but Conservatives remain divided over best Brexit approach
From green gin to sustainable steel, government fires up £140m hydrogen push
New support for hydrogen demonstration projects comes as part of £390m funding programme for tackling industrial emissions
The future is local: New report argues distributed generation essential to net zero goal
New study sets out how an array of onsite generation and energy management technologies can drive the deep decarbonisation of homes and business
Net zero emissions by 2050 is 'within reach' for Europe
Hitting net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is feasible but needs radical action across Europe's economy, new study concludes
'Faster, and further': CBI calls for 'decade of climate action'
As government formally launches review of the cost of meeting UK's net zero target, employers' body steps up call for bolder decarbonisation strategy
Switzerland targets net zero emissions by 2050
Swiss government says net zero goal will put country in line with the most ambitious national targets under the Paris Agreement
Fiji takes swipe at 'selfish' nations as it unveils 2050 net zero climate law
Pacific island nation aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, tax plastics, and draw up plans to relocate citizens affected by climate change
New York unveils 'Green New Deal' with plan to build net zero economy
State Governor Andrew Cuomo sets out 2019 agenda targeting a doubling of solar capacity by 2025 and a quadrupling of offshore wind capacity by 2035
Where's your Zero Czar?
What if net zero were the default setting for everything we use and make?
'Climate delayers': Pressure mounts on new PM to deliver on net zero pledge
London Mayor Sadiq Khan launches attack on Boris Johnson's environmental record, as speculation over cabinet reshuffle intensifies
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
'21st Century Conservatism': Tories unveil fresh wave of net zero measures
Policy package promises stronger Future Home Standard, fresh green funding for auto industry, tree-planting, and nuclear R&D - but critics urge Ministers to go further, faster
'Innovate our way out of crisis': Lib Dems unveil manifesto plan for net zero by 2045
Party proposes a '10 year emergency programme' to slash emissions and put UK on track for net zero by 2045
Net Zero Next: What happens now the UK has pledged to go net zero?
From re-writing carbon budgets to Treasury reviews into decarbonisation costs, BusinessGreen walks you through the next steps for the UK's historic net zero strategy
From Heathrow to The City, is the climate emergency response starting to take shape?
A flurry of stories this weekend suggest policymakers are starting to think about what a net zero economy will require, but are businesses ready for the controversial decisions that await?
Zero Carbon Capital: Businesses team up with London Mayor in decarbonisation drive
Companies have pledged to power their London-premises with 100 per cent renewable energy,as Sadiq Khan announces first London Climate Action Week
Net Zero: MEPs back 2050 net zero emissions target
EU Parliament calls on Member States to step up ambition on climate change ahead of upcoming UN COP24 summit in Poland
UK's big energy firms accused of failing to tackle climate crisis
Shell, BP and Centrica have talked of backing EU emissions target but withheld support
UK commits £160m of climate finance for developing countries
BEIS announces fresh funding for developing countries to help tackle climate change, as UK backs global net zero emission initiative
Net Zero: UK joins global 'carbon neutral' drive
UK, Canada, Denmark and Spain join Carbon Neutrality Coalition, pledging to develop net zero emissions plans
Net Zero: EU Commission targets 'climate neutral and prosperous' Europe by 2050
EU Commission adopts draft long-term strategy to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
BusinessGreen launches Net Zero Now campaign
New editorial campaign and manifesto to explore how growing numbers of businesses are embracing the net zero targets and strategies that will be critical to tackling the climate crisis
'Clean energy revolution': Boris Johnson to promise post-Brexit green boost
Prime Minister selects electric vehicle factory as backdrop for first major speech of election campaign, as Tories prepare to make environment a top manifesto priority
What is net zero?
What does 'net-zero' mean and what are the challenges - from technological to moral - to achieving it? Josh Burke at LSE's Grantham Research Institute sets out some of the issues
Supermarket sweep: Aldi UK becomes 'carbon neutral business'
German retailer claims its more than 900 stores and 11 distribution centres in the UK and Ireland are now offsetting all of their CO2 emissions
'We have to repurpose capitalism': Meet the radical green business group inspired by XR and the climate strikes
Business Declares initiative launches in support of Global Strike, as millions around the world take to streets to demand climate action
Michael Gove: 'Nature is in retreat' and 'time is running out'
In what could be his last speech as Environment Secretary, Gove will warn there is a political, economic, and moral imperative to tackle the environmental crisis
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
'Higher ambition': Corporate giants reiterate calls for climate action
Leading business and investor groups have again called on world leaders to deliver bolder decarbonisation targets, as influential TED Talks launches new climate focused programme
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
'We must get our own house in order': CCC urges immediate net zero action from government
UK's climate advisors set key priorities for Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and beyond, urging him to 'seize opportunity' of landslide election win
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
Citizens' Assembly set to craft UK strategy for Net Zero
110 members of the public will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the first in a series of weekend workshops to help establish how radical the UK could be in pursuing net zero
University of Cambridge eyes net zero by 2038 as it adopts science-based targets
Institution claims it is the first in the world to adopt emissions reductions target in line with science based on a 1.5C warming pathway
Inside OVO's plan to help shift human history
OVO's Stephen Fitzpatrick wants to deliver the 'energy company of choice' for those who want to go zero carbon - but he also has even bigger ambitions
The climate choice
CCC chief executive Chris Stark's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing - in full
To tackle the climate crisis we need more democracy, not less
Rebecca Willis explains why the plans for citizens' assemblies on climate change could prove such an important step forward for the UK's environmental efforts
Guardian becomes B Corp and targets net zero by 2030
Media company says it is stepping up efforts to tackle the climate emergency, both in its journalism and its own organisation
'We can do it': Boris Johnson declares UK can lead the world in building net zero economy
Prime Minister uses Conference Speech to rail against 'sceptics', including himself, who have in the past thought clean technologies cannot deliver
Net zero by 2050 could be too late to save civilisation - The UK's target must be 2030
Forum for the Future's Will Dawson argues aiming for net by mid-century brings with it too great a risk of temperature goals being breached
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
NFU calls for net zero farming emissions by 2040
President of the National Farmers Union, Minette Batters, outlines UK agriculture industry's ambitions for tackling climate change
Scotland passes legislation pulling net zero goal forward to 2045
'No one should be in any doubt of the Scottish Government's commitment to use every policy lever at our disposal to rise to this challenge'
Construction and property is getting serious about net zero carbon
The government has once again ducked the opportunity to strengthen green building standards, but thankfully the industry is looking to take a lead
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
BusinessGreen's Towards Net Zero report
An invaluable and accessible guide to the current state of play for the net zero transition
Why IKEA and others are going 'climate positive'
A growing number of companies are claiming that their products lead to negative greenhouse gas emissions
Amazon staff vow to join climate strikers as they demand 2030 net zero goal
More than 1,000 staff slam firm for 'blatant disregard for reality' in its dealings with oil and gas companies, and for failing to target net zero emissions
Bristol and Manchester unveil fresh plans to tackle 'climate emergency'
Lord Deben says council action to tackle climate risks 'gives me real hope'
'It's time to get off the path of suicidal emissions': World fires starting pistol on next wave of climate action
From the UN Secretary General and the global business elite to city Mayors and school children, calls are growing for a bolder approach to decarbonisation
Net Zero: CCC expected to call for 2050 target, as MPs propose climate 'war footing'
Ed Miliband and Caroline Lucas back new Environmental Justice Commission, as pressure on government to embrace net zero emission target intensifies
Reports: UK prepares to fast track new net zero target
Bloomberg reports officials are working on net zero target, but as EU plans for a similar goal face opposition it remains unclear if whole cabinet is ready to back new target
Energy system must be digitised to deliver net zero, says government taskforce
Government and Ofgem must prioritise collection and publication of energy data to usher in low-carbon energy revolution, says taskforce
Alarm bells: Government resists calls for climate emergency ahead of latest protests
Activists to stage a protest in Parliament Square as Labour prepares to table motion declaring a 'climate emergency' and hopes grow for net zero target
George Monbiot Q + A - How rejuvenating nature could help fight climate change
Lund University's Stephen Woroniecki talks to Guardian columnist and environmental campaigner George Monbiot about how natural solutions could play a key role in tacking climate breakdown
Jo Swinson: Lib Dems propose environmental 'duty of care' for UK businesses
Jo Swinson tells delegates at the Business Green leaders' summit Party is working on proposals for new legislation requiring businesses to engage with supply chain responsibilities
Sodexo, Electrolux, L'Oreal and many more ramp up climate commitments to 1.5C pathway
UN confirms 87 of the world's largest companies have committed to emissions targets in line with 1.5C warming trajectory
Survey: 70 per cent of UK public want urgent climate action
As candidates to become Prime Minister reassert support for net zero goal, major survey reveals climate change has become a 'mainstream issue' for the British public
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
Conservative Party Conference: 'Our first priority is to lead the world in tackling climate change'
Javid, Leadsom, Shapps, and Villiers all stress government commitment to net zero goal, but provide little detail on next wave of decarbonisation plans
Poll: Concerns over climate change hit record high
Ipsos MORI poll for Evening Standard reveals 85 per cent of adults are now concerned about global warming and its impacts, as majority back earlier net zero target
Labour to set out plans to decarbonise UK and fulfil green jobs pledge
Party says Labour government would tackle climate change by starting economic revolution
Are UK shipping and aviation bodies on board with the net zero transition?
The CCC says both shipping and aviation should reach net zero emissions by 2050, but trade bodies are arguing their emissions should be regulated at a global level
CCC: Aviation and shipping strategies should be pulled into line with net zero goals
Committee on Climate Change writes to Transport Secretary to reiterate that UK net zero goal for 2050 includes international aviation and shipping emissions
What would a net zero emission, 100 per cent renewables world look like - and how do we get there?
Authors of a new paper arguing that 100 per cent renewable, zero carbon transport and energy worldwide is not only feasible but cheaper than fossil fuels explain their thinking to BusinessesGreen
Net zero by 2030: Landsec aligns carbon reduction goal with Paris Agreement
Property firm is installing renewable energy and introducing a shadow carbon price in support of new targets
Christiana Figueres: 'Not even a stretch' for UK to achieve net zero emissions by 2050
Former UNFCCC chief speaks to BusinessGreen about XR climate protests and risks to business ahead of CCC's hotly anticipated 1.5C advice this week
Tory Manifesto: Boris Johnson promises to put 'British ingenuity' at heart of net zero mission
Conservatives promise raft of new policies to create two million green jobs, but Labour counters that a lack of adequate funding pledges makes plan a 'blueprint for disaster'
CCC Progress Reports: The Reaction
As had been widely expected, the CCC has provided a damning assessment of the UK's decarbonisation progress - BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction
BusinessGreen launches latest Leaders Briefing: Towards Net Zero Buildings and Infrastructure
Latest half day conference on the net zero transition to take place in London on the morning of 25th September
Maersk promises net zero emissions by 2050
Shipping industry giant sets ground-breaking emissions pledge in a first for maritime sector
Net Zero by 2050: Your need-to-know green guide to the Conservative Party Manifesto
Tory party promises to ramp up offshore wind capacity and roll out a comprehensive fast-charging network, but skirts demands for radical 'climate emergency' programme
Boris Johnson replaced with ice sculpture at climate leaders debate
Conservative Party leader and Brexit Party leader were only two not to attend Climate Leaders Debate last night on Channel 4, where politicians sparred over best way to hit net zero
'A year of action': COP President Claire Perry O'Neill talks up plans for 2020
UN climate talks in Glasgow will be an 'everyone in' COP, Claire Perry O'Neill tells BusinessGreen Leaders Summit
UK and Scottish government to seek fresh climate advice following IPCC report
Scottish government says it will seek updated advice from Committee on Climate Change on meeting 1.5C target, as Westminster government prepares to launch its own net zero review
CCC chief Chris Stark: The world is ready for this
'Capitalism is both the cause and the solution' - The CCC chief talks to BusinessGreen about net zero, public protests, and how he is 'verging on optimism about it all'
The public backs a Net Zero vision, but is that enough?
New survey reveals 85 per cent of Brits think making the UK 'carbon neutral' should be a policy priority, so why do politicians remain wary of deep decarbonisation policies?
From doctors to big business, calls grow for net zero targets
Medical groups write to Prime Minister in support of net zero emissions target, as CBI declares governments and businesses must 'raise their ambitions towards a net zero target'
Reports: EU edges towards net zero goal, as Germany drops opposition
European Council meeting expected to set out timetable for adopting sweeping new net zero strategy for the world's largest trading bloc
Net zero: Energy networks plot path to zero carbon gas grid by 2050
Energy Networks Association report urges switch to hydrogen boilers, investment in carbon capture and storage development, and major energy efficiency programme
Macron: Europe must 'clear our climate debt'
French President issues rallying cry to renew European project, set a net zero goal, and take on Brexit 'anger mongers'
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
Net Zero: 50 Tory MPs back legally-binding UK climate goal before 2050
More than 150 MPs have now signed letter calling on Prime Minister to enshrine net zero emissions target in law
No net zero without mandatory climate risk disclosure, warns Aldersgate Group
Business body calls on government to draw up rules requiring climate disclosures from businesses and investors from the early 2020s
Oil major Eni sets out €3bn 'net zero' carbon emissions plan
Italian oil major to invest in major forestry projects in Africa and scale up renewables capacity, but still plans to increase fossil fuel production
Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered
'The right side of history': 177 companies rally behind 1.5C science-based climate goals
Number of companies pledging to set Science-Based Targets in line with a 1.5C world doubles within three months
CCC: Bolder climate action needed as Scotland gears up to host COP26
Scottish progress in cutting emissions in sectors outside the power industry is not yet up to scratch, according to the government's climate change advisors
NHS England aims to chart course towards net zero emissions
Three major new initiatives launched in support of NHS's decarbonisation vision
Sainsbury's promises to go net zero by 2040
Supermarket giant is to set Science-Based Target in line with 1.5C of warming, as CEO Mike Coupe pledges to 'put environmental impact at the forefront of every decision we make'
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050