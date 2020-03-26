Business Talk
Cutting up rough: Lessons for all sustainability execs from the shop floor
The lessons come thick and fast for sustainability executives from our recent investigation into the failings of fast fashion
New year, fresh outlooks (feat. Pete Tong)
Madeleine Cuff's first Business Talk column of the year considers how quickly consumer sentiment can change on green issues
We need to talk about women
Climate change will hit women hardest - so why are their voices still being side-lined?
Why your climate strategy is a secret weapon for wooing millennials
In her inaugural Business Talk column, Madeleine Cuff argues sustainability executives should be touting their carbon plans to boost appeal among younger consumers
We need more honesty in sustainability
Like Nicholas Hulot, companies should be more willing to face facts when things aren't working