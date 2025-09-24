The push for more North Sea oil extraction is a false promise to voters

Extracting more oil and gas from the North Sea will do nothing to bring down UK bills and boost Britain's energy security - the sooner we stop pretending otherwise, the sooner bills will fall and jobs will grow, writes Naked Energy CEO Christophe Williams
The North Sea's oil and gas reserves have often captured the imagination of politicians and the public as the supposed silver bullet needed to push down bills and reduce UK dependence on foreign energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis