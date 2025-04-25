Lucky number seven: There are big challenges - and opportunities - in the UK's seventh carbon budget

AECOM's Helena Rivers explores the CCC's recommendations for the Seventh Carbon Budget and what they could mean for the UK
In recent years, the UK has seen heatwaves and flooding break records with increasing regularity, to the point that it barely registers each time it happens. It's hard to remember a time when this wasn't...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis